Faith

Dakolo, Philip restate hope in Nigeria

Posted on Author Chinyere Abiaziem Comment(0)

Amidst the instability the nation is faced with, convener of the Evolution Children’s Choir Concert, Yahweh Philip and Timi Dakolo, have expressed confidence in the younger generation’s capacity in making positive impacts and taking Nigeria to greater heights.

The duo made their views known at the second edition of the Evolution Children’s Choir Concert held in Lagos that also featured Naomi Mac, Precious, Cheema and Joxie.

In a chat with Sunday Telegraph, Dakolo said: “I love this kind of initiative because it is breeding confidence in children as it is important they are outspoken and do what they love to do irrespective of their age.

“This kind of initiative opens their minds to lots   of positivity and the assurance of their parents’ backing which is very important for children. There is hope for this nation as these children are being shown the right way. It is more important to teach them with your actions than your words because they watch you even when you think they are not watching.”

At this year’s event more children were given opportunities to showcase their talents than the first edition. Also the concert was stratified into categories, so as to reach the different demography in the audience, Philip said.

He noted that the choir was borne out of the need to solve the problem of a lack of platform and a sort of mentorship program for vocally talented children in Nigeria.

“There are lots of gifted children in Nigeria whose voices need to be heard and we just wanted to help them express their God given  gifts,” he stated.

On if the present economy affected the concert in any way, he shared: “Everyone knows a thing or two about the outlook of the present economy by our different experiences. So, we had to stretch our budget to meet the recent market prices.”

Philip also shared that he will like to see the children perform at the biggest events in Nigeria and around the world including indigenous concerts like ‘The Experience’ (an annual concert by the House on the Rock), Akwa-Ibom State Christmas Carol , the biggest comedy shows and opening ceremonies of sporting events in Nigeria and Africa

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Faith

Nigerian youths are most defrauded –Archbishop

Posted on Author interview with TAI ANYANWU. Excerpts

The General Overseer of Family Restoration Ministries (International Holy Ghost Royal House of Restoration Churches) and convener of the Network of Christian Kings of Nigeria, Supreme Archbishop Emmanuel Olusegun Ojo Powerson, is not pleased with the plight of Nigerian youths. He laments that the youths are the mist defrauded set of Nigerians, in this interview […]
Faith

Ayokunle: Be security conscious, observe COVID-19 protocols as we celebrate

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The National President of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Dr. Samson Ayokunle, has advised Christian not to throw caution to the wind, even as the celebrate this years Christmas.   The leader of the apex Christian body in Nigeria urge the faithful to be security consciousness and observe all the COVID-19 protocols prescribed by government […]
Faith

Revd Achudume preaches against genderbased violence at Women’s Convention

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The President Victory Women International, Revd (Mrs.) Fola Achudume, has made a case against gender-based violence and child abuse as the elimination of violence against women is being marked this December.   Mrs. Achudume, who made the call as the 2021 Victory Women International Convention came to an end on Sunday, charged people to maintain […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica