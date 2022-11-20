Dakolo, Philip restate hope in Nigeria

Amidst the instability the nation is faced with, convener of the Evolution Children’s Choir Concert, Yahweh Philip and Timi Dakolo, have expressed confidence in the younger generation’s capacity in making positive impacts and taking Nigeria to greater heights.

The duo made their views known at the second edition of the Evolution Children’s Choir Concert held in Lagos that also featured Naomi Mac, Precious, Cheema and Joxie.

In a chat with Sunday Telegraph, Dakolo said: “I love this kind of initiative because it is breeding confidence in children as it is important they are outspoken and do what they love to do irrespective of their age.

“This kind of initiative opens their minds to lots of positivity and the assurance of their parents’ backing which is very important for children. There is hope for this nation as these children are being shown the right way. It is more important to teach them with your actions than your words because they watch you even when you think they are not watching.”

At this year’s event more children were given opportunities to showcase their talents than the first edition. Also the concert was stratified into categories, so as to reach the different demography in the audience, Philip said.

He noted that the choir was borne out of the need to solve the problem of a lack of platform and a sort of mentorship program for vocally talented children in Nigeria.

“There are lots of gifted children in Nigeria whose voices need to be heard and we just wanted to help them express their God given gifts,” he stated.

On if the present economy affected the concert in any way, he shared: “Everyone knows a thing or two about the outlook of the present economy by our different experiences. So, we had to stretch our budget to meet the recent market prices.”

Philip also shared that he will like to see the children perform at the biggest events in Nigeria and around the world including indigenous concerts like ‘The Experience’ (an annual concert by the House on the Rock), Akwa-Ibom State Christmas Carol , the biggest comedy shows and opening ceremonies of sporting events in Nigeria and Africa

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...