dakore Egbuson-Akande: I’m highly selective about scripts, people I work with

Highly regarded for her craft and vast acting repertoire, Dakore Egbuson-Akande is an actress that has featured in over 150 movies. She started her sojourn as a singer/songwriter and TV presenter but has since carved a niche in the movie industry. In this interview with MUTIAT LAWORE, she spoke about her debut as a film producer with her own movie ‘Blaquot’ currently in post production stage, family among others. Excerpts:

You haven’t been very active on set recently. Why?

I’ve actually been on set but the issue is that I’m not in everything and most of my current projects are on Netflix or cinemas, and I’ve always been selective about my work. Again, I have responsibilities being married with children; my oldest just turned 10 and my second is eight years old.

I also juggle that with my brand ambassadorial work and humanitarian pursuits so there are a lot going on for which I’m extremely grateful. Also, this period we’re all currently experiencing in Nigeria as a whole you can’t be doing just one thing, I’m exploring the full extent of my impact as an artiste.

I just wrapped principal photography on my first feature film titled “Blaqout” which is the story of a young Afrobeats singer and the challenges of getting to the top of the industry powered by Nigerian Breweries. Being a musician before I became an actor, I got the chance to flex my musical muscles by creating new music for the film and I performed these songs in the film as well, so watch out for me in that with a host of amazing actors I admire such as Tina Mba, Jim Iyke, Timini Egbuson, Gideon Okeke and Ikechukwu to name a few.

Will you be going back to your music anytime soon?

We’ll see what happens. I don’t plan things too far ahead; I just follow God’s lead. As it comes, I take it. If the music comes and people love it and want to hear more of it, great! If they’re happy that I should leave it all in the film, so be it.

How have things changed since you started?

Things have changed for the better I’m happy to say. Coming from back then for instance with endorsements, they were very few and far between compared to nowadays where the floodgates are wide open. Back then there was fear of how a celebrity’s life could influence the brand negatively or positively so you had to be of a very high standard to even get one.

It has been amazing and I’m very humbled and grateful to every brand that I’ve ever worked with and every film that I’ve worked on. It’s been a natural evolution and it has brought me to this place that my colleagues and I enjoy, so we inadvertently have opened doors for the next generation of talent. I’m grateful especially coming into the industry from the late 1999/2000, and now it’s 2022.

The industry keeps expanding with the likes of Netflix and Amazon. I am very proud, especially of the people who paved the way for us like Madam Taiwo Ajai-Lycett, Auntie Joke Silva and Uncle Olu Jacobs, Liz Benson etc. These Great people really put things in place and here we are reaping the benefits of that, which is very encouraging to see.

How would you describe your journey here today?

It’s been a fantastic voyage. It has a lot of ups and downs of course (as it is still ongoing) I’m coming to terms with the fullness of everything that God has deposited in me to share with the world. I’m just very grateful that I’ve been chosen to walk this path as an artiste at this time in Nigeria.

You seem selective about the kind scripts you work with, why?

Well, that’s true. Some people said I do only Ebony Life Movies, but that’s not totally true. I was part of New Money, which is already in the cinema. That wasn’t Ebony Life. I did Isoken too. Obviously, it looks like I work more with Ebony Life, but I have always been very selective with the kind of scripts I accept and who I work with. That’s because it’s also part of having the spirit of excellence. I don’t want to see a film that I had been in and cringe. Maybe because I was hungry at a time and I just took a script to survive. I’m not knocking a n y b ody off, but I know films are forever, once it’s on celluloid, it’s there to stay. So, I’d be in the movie, I have to make sure it’s something that intrigues me as well. I want to have fun doing it and mostly like it, something that I’d be very proud of when it comes out. Ebony Life has the spirit of excellence in bringing that quality and projecting Africa positively.

What would you say marriage has taught you in the last 16 years of your journey?

To clarify I’ve been with my partner for 16 years, married for 12 years. It has taught me that it’s all about healing each other and truly helping each other to be our best selves. We all come into this world and experience things that have traumatized us in one way or the other so we have to be gentle and kind. Marriage especially in these parts can become a dumping ground for bad behaviour if you are not careful so it’s the determination and commitment to being compassionate that keep the wheels turning. We need to have more positive role models who can constantly remind us to stick it out, but if it doesn’t work out, it is okay too.

How would you describe your style?

My style is very eclectic and bold. I always love to wear and represent Nigeria in my fashion. This is another layer of creativity and expression for me beyond being an actor.

What motivated your skincare brand?

Everyone tends to complement my skin and ask me how I mange to look good especially after having babies and juggling work, so I decided I would stop keeping this to myself. My ethos has always been about being natural from when I stopped relaxing my hair and went natural (I had locks for 13 years and have never gone back to the perm) It made me more conscious of not just my hair but my skin and I adopted a more holistic lifestyle. The skin is the largest organ in the body so we all have to become more discerning about what we put into it because it eventually goes into our bodies. Harsh chemicals will only eventually cause diseases like cancer and the likes. For instance I don’t bleach my skin and I never will. When I was young and ignorant I used a lotion without knowing and when I started seeing double I stopped and became more aware. We as Africans have been conditioned to believe that we’re not good enough being who God created us to be which is simply not true, so we all owe it to ourselves to be more conscious of products we use and enhance our God given natural beauty, that’s what DakoreBeauty is all about. Our hashtag is #wherebeautymeetswellness

What message do you have for women in the industry?

Stay authentic; believe in God’s plan for your life. Keep re-inventing yourself. Take your time and make good choices in your projects and that way you build a body of work that speaks for you. Take the craft seriously, it is a gift you have to nurture.

What key lessons have you learnt being in the industry?

Hard work pays, consistency pays, being passionate about what you do pays; it may not make sense to a lot of people sometimes or come at the time you think it will but if you truly come alive doing this calling give it your best shot, it will certainly come and please don’t do it for the fame alone, always think of the greater good of humanity.

