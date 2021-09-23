Dakuku: Wike must reactivate Rivers’ flood control master plan

The 2015 governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Dr Dakuku Peterside, has called on Governor Nyesom Wike to urgently reactivate the flood master plan put in place by his predecessor, Chibuike Amaechi.

Peterside spoke against flooding in Port Harcourt and other parts of the state. He lamented that residents suffer untold hardship as a result of flooding predicted by the Nigeria Metrological Agency (NIMET). According to him, the Amaechi administration put in place a drainage master plan for Port Harcourt and was being executed before he left office in 2015, but abandoned by the Wike administration. The former Commissioner of Works criticised the Wike government for not paying attention to the warning from NIMET.

He said, “Our people are traumatised, a lot of persons are displaced, we have lost several goods and properties estimated at over N3 billion, social and economic life has been disrupted because the state government slept off, our people are suffering.

“The governor awards projects from his office without going through due process and the very important Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), which has unfortunately led to pain and agony. “It is even more shocking that the state government is yet to respond, even if halfheartedly to the cries of the people but has chosen to blame everybody other than itself. A responsive government should by now be engaging and looking for ways out of the crisis. “Port Harcourt has never had it this bad and it can only mean that the state’s relevant ministries, departments, and agencies are either incompetent in carrying out their duties or have been starved of necessary funds to function optimally.” The former Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) called on the state government to ameliorate the suffering of the people.

