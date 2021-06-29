Sports

Dallaji assures youths as Talent Hunt ends

Founder, African Children Talent Discovery Foundation (ACTDF), Engr. Noah Dallaji, has said that the body would continue to provide the platform for youths who are talented in the game of football to realize their dream.

 

Dallaji made this known at the weekend at the end of a two-day talent hunt and mentoring programme organized by the foundation in Bauchi, Bauchi State.

The event which is part of the Engr. Noah Dallaji Legacy Project covering music, entertainment and the arts had football as main interest in its second edition where talents of 16 and 18 years were selected and mentored by soccer legends.

A total of 12 outstanding talents were discovered at the event.

 

Speaking at the closing ceremony at the Tafawa Balewa Stadium, venue of the event, Dallaji noted the challenge youths face in the development of their talents but assured that the ACTDF would continue to provide the platform for such talented young people to realize their ambition if they are determined to do so.

He was of the opinion that many Nigerian youths have talents and as such the ACTDF was out to discover such talents, adding that the mentoring element of the programme was important since it would give them the needed inspiration.

 

Dallaji was optimistic that through the programme, which, he said, would continue to be an annual event, soccer stars that are bigger than their mentors could be discovered.

 

“Many Nigerians are talented, only waiting to have a platform, a ladder, they can climb and that ladder has come. We are here to show the world that Nigeria will be better.

