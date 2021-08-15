Dallaji U-17 Basketball Tourney lights up Kano

...as hosts face Kaduna in final

The host city of the Noah Dallaji Legacy U-17 Basketball Tournament, Kano hopes to emerge the winner of the championship as they take on neighbor, Kaduna in the final scheduled for Sunday (today).

Held at the indoor Sports Hall, Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano, the clinic/competition, which began on Sunday, incorporates a Basketball Clinic and Mentorship Session, slam dunk contest, as well as music, dance and comedy.

Popular entertainment icon, AY, is the host of the competition, which also has such musical idols as Yemi Alade, Reekado Banks, Dija and Mr. P. slated to perform at the closing ceremony.

Supported by African Children Talent Discovery Foundation (ACTDF), the event, according to the organisers, will afford youths of the northern geopolitical zone the opportunity to learn new tricks and how to manage their game in face of challenges associated with the sport.

Speaking on the competition, event sponsor, Noah Dallaji, who is also the founder, African Children Talent Discovery Foundation (ACTDF), said the U-17 competition is part of his programme aimed at providing the platform for talented youths to make the best use of their skills.

“Many Nigerians are talented, and are only waiting to have a platform, a ladder, they can climb and that ladder has come. We are here to show the world that Nigeria will be better,” he said.

“So our objective is to support their talents but they need to first be discovered and determined. It’s their choice.

This is what we are doing to provide that important ladder to climb and be useful to themselves, their families and country.”

The U-17 Basketball Tournament is part of the Noah Dallaji Legacy Project covering music, entertainment and the arts. Kaduna on Friday defeated Kebbi in the first semifinals while the host defeated Plateau U-17 Basketball team to get to the final.

