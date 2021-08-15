Sports

Dallaji U-17 Basketball Tourney lights up Kano

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comments Off on Dallaji U-17 Basketball Tourney lights up Kano

...as hosts face Kaduna in final

 

The host city of the Noah Dallaji Legacy U-17 Basketball Tournament, Kano hopes to emerge the winner of the championship as they take on neighbor, Kaduna in the final scheduled for Sunday (today).

 

Held at the indoor Sports Hall, Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano, the clinic/competition, which began on Sunday, incorporates a Basketball Clinic and Mentorship Session, slam dunk contest, as well as music, dance and comedy.

 

Popular entertainment icon, AY, is the host of the competition, which also has such musical idols as Yemi Alade, Reekado Banks, Dija and Mr. P. slated to perform at the closing ceremony.

Supported by African Children Talent Discovery Foundation (ACTDF), the event, according to the organisers, will afford youths of the northern geopolitical zone the opportunity to learn new tricks and how to manage their game in face of challenges associated with the sport.

 

 

Speaking on the competition, event sponsor, Noah Dallaji, who is also the founder, African Children Talent Discovery Foundation (ACTDF), said the U-17 competition is part of his programme aimed at providing the platform for talented youths to make the best use of their skills.

 

“Many Nigerians are talented, and are only waiting to have a platform, a ladder, they can climb and that ladder has come. We are here to show the world that Nigeria will be better,” he said.

 

“So our objective is to support their talents but they need to first be discovered and determined. It’s their choice.

 

This is what we are doing to provide that important ladder to climb and be useful to themselves, their families and country.”

 

The U-17 Basketball Tournament is part of the Noah Dallaji Legacy Project covering music, entertainment and the arts. Kaduna on Friday defeated Kebbi in the first semifinals while the host defeated Plateau U-17 Basketball team to get to the final.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Euro 2020: Italy edge Belgium In thriller to set up Spain semi

Posted on Author Reporter

  Italy set up a Euro 2020 semi-final match with Spain after edging an exhilarating tie with Belgium in Munich. The game may not have been a goal feast like some of the last-16 ties but it was an intense battle between two excellent teams playing fantastic football. Italy have been arguably the best team […]
Sports

Eagles’ call up excites goalkeeper Yakubu

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

SKF iClinic Sered goalkeeper Mathew Yakubu has expressed his delight with his first call-up to the Nigeria national team. The 21-year-old is one of the three shot-stoppers invited by Super Ea gles coach Gernot Rohr for their friendlies against Ivory Coast and Tunisia.   The three-time African champions are scheduled to take on the Elephants […]
Sports

Aisha Buhari Cup: First lady approves tournament theme

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Office of Her Excellency, the First Lady has approved ‘Playing for Good’ as the theme for the highly –anticipated Dr Aisha Buhari Invitational Women’s Football Tournament that the City of Lagos is hosting 13th – 21st September 2021. Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee for the tournament, Barr. Seyi Akinwunmi who made this known […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica