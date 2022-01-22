Dam Jay to redefine customers’ experience in Ibadan

Dam Jay, a household name making wave in the business world through different industry based – outfits, is taking a new leap into the hospitality business as its officially opens Dam Jay Hotel and Suites to the public on January 30. Its corporate promise is to redefine customers’ experience and hospitality business in the city of Ibadan, which is over the years noted for upswing in hotel business.

Boasting top notch luxury services, the hotel offers amazing sense of hospitality facilities, with a blended world class artistic splendour that relaxes the mind right from the attractive edifice to its bowels. Speaking on the state of the exquisite business and leisure hotel, the spokesperson for the hotel, Mr. Wale Lawal, popularly referred to as ‘Baba Promo,’ said that the hospitality outfit is an uptrend and friendly service accommodation that is complete when you talk of luxury and taste.

“We are not in Ibadan to compete with anybody but to lead and add exceptional value to customers’ delight through world class services that is second to none. ‘‘Dam Jay Hotel and Suites is a deliberate move to bring value in terms of leisure friendly ambience that blends with business comfort without one disturbing the other. “We have so fashioned the ambience to give the people of Oyo State and beyond off the busy hook relaxation and enjoyment treat of hospitality.’’

It boast a well – apportioned 51 rooms with different categories, ranging from four single, four standard, 30 executive, six deluxe to seven royal suites, all furnished with trendy and customised fittings made to exude the corporate image of Dam Jay Hotel and Suites that is located in the Ikolaba axis of Ibadan. Dam Jay Hotel and Suites also sees conference and event as one of the top ranges of customer’s request and this has been the motivation to have a sizeable hall to accommodate any kind of event, with its state of the art hall that can be styled to meet the comfort and demand of the customer.

As part of its appeal, the hotel management has invested in power, boasting 24 hours electricity supply in order to sustain an uncommon comfort and guest experience, which is the main attraction for any good hotel. It also went further to have alternative power source, with three standby noiseless power generating sets to automatically changeover any time there is a general power outage. According to Lawal, a culture of professional and exceptional service delivery is one of its fortes, which he said will keep make for repeat visit by customers.

He further stated that Dam Jay Hotel and Suites is built with the customers in mind as it is decked with fittings that can only be seen at the hotel as every architectural embellishment was originally customised for the hotel for customers’ comfort. “Our fittings and facilities are crafted to give our customers the services of a king and when we say king, we mean the royal treatment from the entrance gate to the rooms, he said while adding that: “Our hotel is not only built to offer the usual routine services but we put the clientele into consideration by building to taste and global specification not only to give them value for their money but to also redefine comfort through our uptrend facilities.

“We have already engaged recruitment agency to get us the best personnel that know the nitty gritty of topnotch customers’ service and value driven hospitality that would stand the test of time. “As we speak they are undergoing special training that include the COVID-19 and new normal safety protocols as plans are in to gear to open the facility to a sizeable number of the crème of society as potential customers that cut across every segment of our target market. “Already, Dam Jay Hotel and Suites has perfect its service delivery performance through its first and second phase soft opening; test-run; to see that all is set to welcome guests on the day of opening. “We are good to go and we have lots of hospitality packages in stock for our clientele for maximum comfort and a memorable stay in our service accommodation facilities that blend business and pleasure under one roof.”

