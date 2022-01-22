Travel & Tourism

Dam Jay to redefine customers’ experience in Ibadan

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA Comment(0)

Dam Jay, a household name making wave in the business world through different industry based – outfits, is taking a new leap into the hospitality business as its officially opens Dam Jay Hotel and Suites to the public on January 30. Its corporate promise is to redefine customers’ experience and hospitality business in the city of Ibadan, which is over the years noted for upswing in hotel business.

Boasting top notch luxury services, the hotel offers amazing sense of hospitality facilities, with a blended world class artistic splendour that relaxes the mind right from the attractive edifice to its bowels. Speaking on the state of the exquisite business and leisure hotel, the spokesperson for the hotel, Mr. Wale Lawal, popularly referred to as ‘Baba Promo,’ said that the hospitality outfit is an uptrend and friendly service accommodation that is complete when you talk of luxury and taste.

“We are not in Ibadan to compete with anybody but to lead and add exceptional value to customers’ delight through world class services that is second to none. ‘‘Dam Jay Hotel and Suites is a deliberate move to bring value in terms of leisure friendly ambience that blends with business comfort without one disturbing the other. “We have so fashioned the ambience to give the people of Oyo State and beyond off the busy hook relaxation and enjoyment treat of hospitality.’’

It boast a well – apportioned 51 rooms with different categories, ranging from four single, four standard, 30 executive, six deluxe to seven royal suites, all furnished with trendy and customised fittings made to exude the corporate image of Dam Jay Hotel and Suites that is located in the Ikolaba axis of Ibadan. Dam Jay Hotel and Suites also sees conference and event as one of the top ranges of customer’s request and this has been the motivation to have a sizeable hall to accommodate any kind of event, with its state of the art hall that can be styled to meet the comfort and demand of the customer.

As part of its appeal, the hotel management has invested in power, boasting 24 hours electricity supply in order to sustain an uncommon comfort and guest experience, which is the main attraction for any good hotel. It also went further to have alternative power source, with three standby noiseless power generating sets to automatically changeover any time there is a general power outage. According to Lawal, a culture of professional and exceptional service delivery is one of its fortes, which he said will keep make for repeat visit by customers.

He further stated that Dam Jay Hotel and Suites is built with the customers in mind as it is decked with fittings that can only be seen at the hotel as every architectural embellishment was originally customised for the hotel for customers’ comfort. “Our fittings and facilities are crafted to give our customers the services of a king and when we say king, we mean the royal treatment from the entrance gate to the rooms, he said while adding that: “Our hotel is not only built to offer the usual routine services but we put the clientele into consideration by building to taste and global specification not only to give them value for their money but to also redefine comfort through our uptrend facilities.

“We have already engaged recruitment agency to get us the best personnel that know the nitty gritty of topnotch customers’ service and value driven hospitality that would stand the test of time. “As we speak they are undergoing special training that include the COVID-19 and new normal safety protocols as plans are in to gear to open the facility to a sizeable number of the crème of society as potential customers that cut across every segment of our target market. “Already, Dam Jay Hotel and Suites has perfect its service delivery performance through its first and second phase soft opening; test-run; to see that all is set to welcome guests on the day of opening. “We are good to go and we have lots of hospitality packages in stock for our clientele for maximum comfort and a memorable stay in our service accommodation facilities that blend business and pleasure under one roof.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

Top rated 100 hotels for honour at Akwaaba African Travel Market

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

Organisers of this year’s edition of Akwaaba African Travel Market has disclosed plans to honour top rated 100 hotels in Nigeria at the yearly travel and tourism trade conference and exhibition event, which is billed to hold between November 29 and 30 at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos. According to the event organisers, […]
Travel & Tourism

BALQEES OLUBUNMI OLANIYI: I’m an adventurous soul with passion for travelling

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

Mrs. Balquees Olubunmi Olaniyi, is the founder and chief executive officer of Olabaf Unique Synergy Services Limited, with Olabaf Travels and Tours as a subsidiary, she spoke with ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA of her passion for travel and commitment to spreading the joys of adventure while making a living from it Background Mrs. Balquees Olubunmi Olaniyi […]
Travel & Tourism

Ibom Icon Hotel and Golf Resort entices with delightsome treats

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

Ibom Icon Hotel and Golf Resort, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, is offering guests an unforgettable experience at this year’s Yuletide season with exciting packages spanning December 24 to January 1, 2021. Christmas Day begins with a buffet, which is a blend of mouthwatering cuisines comprising local and continental dishes, special carol night featuring cake cutting, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica