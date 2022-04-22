News

Damage to Ukraine infrastructure reaches $60bn- World Bank

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

…as Britain trains Ukraine soldiers in the UK

The World Bank has said that an early estimate shows physical damage to Ukraine’s buildings and infrastructure from the war had reached roughly $60 billion.

The estimate does not include growing economic costs of the war. The amount will continue to rise as the war goes on, World Bank President David Malpass said at a conference on Thursday, reports the BBC.

In his virtual address to the conference, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also said that the country needed an estimated $7 billion per month to make up for its economic losses now and “hundreds of billions of dollars to rebuild all this later.”

Zelensky asked countries that have imposed sanctions and freezes on Russian assets to use that money to help rebuild Ukraine after the war and to pay for losses suffered by other countries.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has revealed that Ukrainian troops are in the UK being trained on how to use the armoured vehicles Britain is supplying to repel Russian forces.

“I can say that we are currently training Ukrainians in Poland in the use of anti-aircraft defence, and actually in the UK in the use of armoured vehicles,” he told journalists travelling with him on his visit to India.

Johnson’s press secretary said “a couple of dozen” Ukrainian soldiers were currently in the UK for training.

The Ukrainian troops began training with vehicles donated by Britain this month, a spokesman for Johnson said.

Britain is providing Ukraine with 120 armoured patrol vehicles, including the Mastiff, which can be used as a reconnaissance or patrol vehicle. The soldiers will also be shown how to use the Samaritan ambulance, and Sultan and Samson armoured reconnaissance vehicles.

The spokesman said Britain and its allies were providing Ukrainian soldiers with new types of equipment that they may not have used before.

“It is only sensible that they get requisite training to make best use of it,” the spokesman said. “We are always conscious of anything perceived to be escalatory but clearly what is escalatory is the actions of Putin’s regime.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Izzi, Ikwo communities battle elusive peace in Ebonyi

Posted on Author UCHENNA INYA

The peace that travelled out in Izzi and Ikwo communities of Ebonyi State has not returned following killings, maiming and burning of properties by warlords in the renewed hostilities between the two brothers, UCHENNA INYA reports from Abakaliki Izzi and Ikwo are closely related that one hardly knows the difference between the two clans. They […]
News

Private financier to FG: Invest massively in agriculture

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

An agriculture expert and the Managing Director, Prince of Courage Nigeria Limited, Prince Aina Kazeem Owolabi, has called on the federal and state governments invest massively in agriculture if truly the nation wants to diversify its economy with the view to accelerate its growth.   Aina also noted that the nation’s long neglect of agriculture […]
News

Why Police freed me despite several robberies –Suspect

Posted on Author Juliana Francis

A suspected armed robber, Enioluwa Adedayo (aka Judgement), has explained why police allowed him to go knowing full well that he had carried out several robbery operations in Lagos and Oyo states. The 23-year-old suspect, described as one of the most dreaded robbers in Ibadan, had been terrorising Oyo State and parts of Lagos State. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica