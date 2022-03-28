Damage to Ukraine’s infrastructure estimated at $63bn

…as schools reopen in Kyiv

The war in Ukraine has caused more than $63 billion (£47.8bn) in damage to infrastructure, according to a new estimate from the Kyiv School of Economics.

According to the estimate – which calculated the economic impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine through March 24 – at least 4,431 residential buildings have been damaged, destroyed, or seized, along with 92 factories and warehouses and 378 schools, reports the BBC.

Additionally, 12 airports have been destroyed, damaged, or captured, as well as seven thermal or hydroelectric powerplants.

The estimate notes that since the school’s previous estimate was published on March 17, a total of $3.5bn worth of damage has been sustained.

Meanwhile, Students in the capital Kyiv will be able to resume school today – via remote learning online.

Kyiv’s mayor announced the re-opening on Sunday, saying courses would be “more adapted to the current conditions…using different educational platforms”.

“An important task today is for the city to live and work even in such difficult conditions of martial law,” said Vitali Klitschko in a Telegram post.

“They are trying to intimidate us. That will not work!” he said.

The UN estimates more than half of the nation’s children have fled the country during the war.

And in a related development, The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has said it is still unable to get any aid into besieged Mariupol, as it requires Russia and Ukraine to guarantee safe passage.

“The sides have to be the guarantors and have an agreement to allow safe passage. They have to publicise the route and allow plenty of time for people to get out,” ICRC spokesman Matt Morris told the BBC. “We don’t have a team currently able to access,” he said.

International humanitarian law, he said, “requires that people should be allowed to leave, but should not be forced to leave”. Many Mariupol residents have been sheltering in cellars for weeks, short of food, water and medicines.

Ukraine accuses Russia of forcibly moving thousands of civilians from the devastated city to Russian-controlled areas. Russia has denied any coercion, but has reported evacuations under Russian escort.

The ICRC says it never assists any forced evacuations and has denied any plan to help Russia “filter” Ukrainian refugees from Mariupol.

