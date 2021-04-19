News

Damasak attack: Magashi, Service Chiefs visit Maiduguri

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah with agency reports Comment(0)

In a bid to reaffirm its stronghold on Damasak and other Boko Haram-prone areas in Borno State, the Minister of Defence, Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi (rtd), alongside the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor and other service chiefs, yesterday arrived in Maiduguri on an assessment visit.

 

New Telegraph gathered that the visit was part of efforts by the nation’s security personnelto reassureresidents of Borno State and Nigerians in general that the activities of Boko Haram and other insurgent groups were under serious security check.

 

It was also gathered that the minister and his team had a closed-door meeting with component commanders at the theatre headquarters dur  ing the visit. On the sideline of the visit, suspected bandits on Saturday, attacked the Chairman of Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State,

 

Mr. Shoban Tikari, where his police orderly was reportedly killed. However, Magashi and his team were received at the headquarters of Operation Lafiya Dole in Maiduguri.

 

Speaking at the reception in honour of the team, the Theatre Commander, Maj.-Gen. Farouq Yahaya, commended the sustained commitment shown to the operations of the theatre by the minister, chief of defence staff and also service chiefs.

 

He said the troops were grateful for the visit of Magashi to interact with them, also noting that immediately after their appointments, the service chiefs, led by the chief of defence staff, visited the theatre and had been doing so regularly  Yahaya explained that apart from collective visits by the service chiefs, led by the chief of defence staff, the service chiefs also visited individually to ensure smooth operations.

 

Meanwhile, itwasgathered that a police orderly attached to Tikari was killed by suspected bandits; who opened fire on the chairman’s vehicle in Dogo-Gawa village in Takum Local Government Area of the state. Reports stated that the deceased policeman was of the 67 Mobile Police Squadron, located in the area.

 

Tikari, who confirmed the attack, said the militia, in their numbers, launched an attack on his motorcade. He disclosed that the incident happened while on his way to Takum; claiming the life of the deceased in the process.

 

The council chairman, who declined giving the name of the deceased, however, called on the Federal Government to deploy more security personnel to the area. Takum and Wukari councils in southern Taraba, had in recent times witnessed a surge of bandits’ attacks; leading to the death of civilians and security personnel.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

774,000 jobs: No BVN, no payment, FG insists

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Federal Government has insisted that successful applicants for the 774,000 jobs under the Special Public Works Programme must have a Bank Verification Number (BVN) to be paid their wages. Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo (SAN), made this known yesterday in Abuja, during a press conference jointly addressed alongside the Director […]
News

WHO decries shortage of coronavirus vaccines

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The world is facing a severe shortage of vaccines against novel coronavirus (COVID- 19), leading to inequalities among countries in terms of access to the vaccines. The World Health Organisation (WHO) Representative to Russia, Melita Vujnovic, disclosed this yesterday. “Of course, the shortage of COVID-19 vaccines across the world is large… the vaccines are available […]
News

India, Pakistan agree to stop cross-border firing in Kashmir

Posted on Author Reporter

  India and Pakistan’s militaries said on Thursday that they had agreed to stop firing along their disputed border in Kashmir, where such gunfire has been frequent in recent months, often killing or maiming people living in the area. “In the interest of achieving mutually beneficial and sustainable peace along the borders, the two DGsMO […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica