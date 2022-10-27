News

Dambatta, NCC bag Tech Innovative awards

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo Comment(0)

The winner of the 2022 Tech Innovation Awards (TIA) Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has promised to ensure it brings full benefits of the digital economy to Nigerians for the overall development of the country. At the 6th edition of the annual awards in Lagos, the Commission bagged the Innovative Telecom Regulator of the Year Award while its Executive Vice Chairman, Prof. Umar Danbatta, was honoured with the Telecom Industry Leader Award.

Speaking after receiving the awards on behalf of the Commission and the EVC, the Director of Public Affairs, Reuben Muoka, said, Danbatta is committed to the implementation of progressive policies, plans, strategies, and regulatory initiatives to ensure continuous development of the Nigerian digital economy for the benefits of Nigerians.

He highlighted several government policies and strategies on the digital economy which the NCC has continued to vigorously drive, including the implementation of the Nigerian National Broadband Plan (NNBP), 2020-2025, through which Broadband penetration has hit 44.5 per cent; and the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS), 2020-2030, both of which have been streamlined in the NCC’s Strategic Management Plan (SMP) 2020-2024, and the Strategic Vision Plan 2021-2025.

 

Our Reporters

