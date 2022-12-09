DAME award holds Dec 11 in Lagos

Fifteen media houses will vie for honours at the 2022 edition of the Diamond Awards for Media Excellence on December 11 in Lagos. It will be the 31st presentation of the esteemed award programme, established in 1991 to enhance professionalism in the media by rewarding talent and enterprise. Prizes will be given in such areas of media work as reporting, commentary, and design. Aside from honouring individuals and organisations with career-boosting recognitions, the awards provide media scholars and professionals, policy formulators, and regulators with the welcome annual feedback on the state of media practice. In all, 39 nominations have been made in thirteen categories from where will emerge overall winners in the Newspaper and Editor of the Year categories.

The breakdown of the nominations shows that of the fifteen media houses shortlisted, two account for fifteen nominations, three have ten nominations between them, while ten organisations account for the remaining 14 nominations. Mr. Ademola Osinubi will reforceive the 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award at the event, while two other journalists, Messrs Ted Iwere, founder SME Media Ltd, formerly of the Guardian and Independent Newspapers, and Dotun Oyelade, formerly of the NTA Ibadan and Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State will receive the DAME honorary fellowships for sustained quality involvement in the media.

