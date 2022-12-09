News

DAME award holds Dec 11 in Lagos

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Fifteen media houses will vie for honours at the 2022 edition of the Diamond Awards for Media Excellence on December 11 in Lagos. It will be the 31st presentation of the esteemed award programme, established in 1991 to enhance professionalism in the media by rewarding talent and enterprise. Prizes will be given in such areas of media work as reporting, commentary, and design. Aside from honouring individuals and organisations with career-boosting recognitions, the awards provide media scholars and professionals, policy formulators, and regulators with the welcome annual feedback on the state of media practice. In all, 39 nominations have been made in thirteen categories from where will emerge overall winners in the Newspaper and Editor of the Year categories.

The breakdown of the nominations shows that of the fifteen media houses shortlisted, two account for fifteen nominations, three have ten nominations between them, while ten organisations account for the remaining 14 nominations. Mr. Ademola Osinubi will reforceive the 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award at the event, while two other journalists, Messrs Ted Iwere, founder SME Media Ltd, formerly of the Guardian and Independent Newspapers, and Dotun Oyelade, formerly of the NTA Ibadan and Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State will receive the DAME honorary fellowships for sustained quality involvement in the media.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Australia investigates possible link of blood clot case to AstraZeneca vaccine

Posted on Author Reporter

  Australia is investigating whether a blood clotting disorder case recorded on Friday is related to the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, Deputy Chief Medical Officer Professor Michael Kidd said. Australian media reported that a 44-year-old man was admitted to a Melbourne hospital with possible clotting days after receiving the vaccine, reports Reuters. “Investigators have not at […]
News

Check pilferage of public funds, Buhari urges African leaders

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged African leaders to create more disincentives for pilferage of public funds in their countries. The President, also the African Anti-Corruption Champion, equally called for the establishment of an International Anti-Corruption Court to try offenders in the continent. According to his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President in his recorded remarks […]
News

CISLAC decries multiple taxations in informal sector

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe UYO

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) in conjunction with OXFAM  has decried what they described as “over burdensome taxes” imposed on the informal sector of the economy.   The organisation stated this in view of the incidences of multiple taxation imposed on market women, artisans and other traders in the society, saying that if […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica