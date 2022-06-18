DAMI ADEPOJU: Nigeria key to Marriott International’s expansion strategy

Dami Adepoju, Director of Lodging Development, West Africa, Marriott International, spoke with ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA on her role and operations of Marriott International in West Africa as well as hospitality business across board

Background

Young and dashing hospitality expert, with years of experience garnered over the years in various roles, Dami Adepoju, Director of Lodging Development, West Africa, Marriott International, holds a Bachelor of Science Accounting degree from Hunter College of the City University of New York and an MBA in International Hospitality Management from ESSEC Business School, Paris, France. She at a point had a stint with W Hospitality, a renowned hospitality firm in the world operating from Lagos, Nigeria. Adepoju has previously held senior consultant role in hospitality investment, advisory, supervised feasibility studies for new hotels, residential, commercial and mixed-use developments in over 25 African markets. She capped these various functions working also on the hotel ownership side, most notably as an investment and portfolio analyst with RLJ Lodging Trust, a US Hotel real estate investment trust while in 2019 she became the Director, Lodging Development for West Africa, Marriott International.

What was growing up like for you?

I grew up in a middle-class household in Lagos. I had a typical childhood in this regard, with a close-knit family, siblings, active parents and plenty of relatives in our lives.

What are some of the factors that influenced your growth?

I was a voracious reader growing up and much of my personality and interests as an adult can be tied to how much I read as a child. Reading helped open my imagination extensively as a child and now, it is evidenced in the way I try not to let my immediate environment or conditions limit my outlook on life.

What inspired your choice of a career in tourism sector?

My profession in hospitality is directly as a result of my first full-time job after university, at Marriott International. After graduating with a Bachelor’s in Accounting, I applied for an advertised ‘Staff Accountant’ role that I saw online. I was invited to Bethesda, Maryland to interview for this role and subsequently accepted an offer for the role. Soon after, I moved into another role in project accounting for the development team. During this time, I noted great potential for more deals in Nigeria and across Africa. It was then I decided that I wanted to be in such a role that would help spearhead hotel development on the African continent. When I began to research ways to pivot into such a role, I found the ideal Hospitality MBA programme at ESSEC Business School, which suited my needs. This MBA was a pivotal point in my career, and I have remained in the hospitality industry ever since.

Was there any special reason for settling for hospitality as your main focus?

I personally enjoy to travel and to discover new geographical locations and cultures, and hospitality is a crucial aspect of the travel experience. Being in the hospitality industry allows me to combine my profession with a love of travelling and experiencing more of the world around me.

What has been your experience over the years and how would you describe your journey so far?

My experience working in the African region has been particularly fulfilling. I feel rewarded knowing that the work I am doing is helping to build and grow nascent hotel industries in many of the markets in this region.

What would you say attracted you to Marriott International?

Marriott International is a global company that is focused on growing its brand portfolio and most importantly, its people. Marriott puts its people first and I wanted to be associated with a company that treats me well and also supports my career growth and ambitions.

You are presently the Director of Lodging Development in West Africa, what does your role entails?

My role handles the company’s hotel development efforts in West Africa. Since our business model is asset light, we partner with the investors who will build and own the hotels that we operate under our renowned brands. My job is to identify potential partnerships that will generate new management or franchise hotel agreements that add new hotels to our portfolio. I receive and source new leads, negotiate agreement terms with potential partners, and coordinate the in-house processes and teams involved in getting a hotel deal from initiation to signing.

How challenging is it?

It really depends on the particular deal and the macro environment that the project will eventually operate in. Various factors like the complexity of the ownership structures, the negotiation of deal terms, the project owner’s knowledge of the hotel industry, as well as the economic, political and social environment will determine how challenging it is to get a deal from origination to signing.

What are some of the things you are learning in terms of hospitality development that are of interest in the region?

Some of the considerations that go into developing a successful hotel in this region include access to patient capital, choosing the right location, ensuring the hotel and brand is a fit for the demand profile in the location, as well as the overall economic and political stability of the market. It is perhaps relatively more challenging to align all of these factors and I find that the more successful owners are patient and thorough in understanding the business they are venturing into.

Which of the market in the region is top priority and why?

Looking specifically at the West Africa region from a growth perspective, we are focusing on markets such as Nigeria, Ghana, Cote D’Ivoire and Senegal. These markets are home to the larger economies of the region and are seeing demand for hotel accommodation. We also continue to seek opportunities in other primary and secondary markets in the region.

How do you rate Nigerian market in the region?

Nigeria is is the largest economy in Africa and remains particularly important to Marriott International’s current operations and expansion strategy. We currently have a portfolio of eight properties and over 1,500 rooms in this market. We expect to also open the Four Points by Sheraton Ikot Ekpene later this year. With major cities like Lagos and Abuja, and the potential that many other secondary cities hold, the opportunities are plenty and more robust than in many other markets in the region.

Lagos Marriott Hotel Ikeja was an instant success and appears to be the market leader presently, what factors contributed to this?

The entrance of the new Lagos Marriott Hotel Ikeja has elevated the hotel offering in the Lagos market, especially in the Ikeja area. The hotel reflects the newest global design vision for Marriott Hotels and features sophisticated and intuitively designed spaces for today’s modern traveller. It opened in May 2021, in the middle of a global pandemic, and this is a great testament to the resilience of the Lagos and Nigerian hospitality market, as well as the confidence of our investors. The hotel has performed above expectations so far and is expected to maintain a very positive outlook in the medium and long term. This new addition bodes well for hotel products that are developed to international standards and at the same time targeted at the right demand markets.

What is the future of Marriott business in Nigeria?

Nigeria is an important market for us because of the country’s economic growth, expanding middle class and youth population. Marriott intends to keep growing our footprint in Nigeria, especially given it is home to 36 state capitals. We see the opportunity for our premium brands in the major cities and also the opportunity for midscale and upscale hotel brands all over the country.

COVID-19 impacted negatively on hospitality business, what is your assessment of the losses; how well is the market recovering and what are some of the things that need to be done to keep the growth traction?

COVID-19 has had a significant impact on the travel and hospitality sector around Sub – Saharan Africa and across the globe. As a business, we started to see meaningful recovery in 2021. Now into 2022, we have seen global demand rebounded strongly and swiftly. COVID-19 is still impacting our business to varying degrees around the world, but as global vaccination rates increase, case counts decline, and new COVID variants are tending to be less severe, many countries have started to cautiously adopt a live with COVID policy, leading to a rise in demand for all types of travel.

Looking at the Middle East and Africa region, where borders have been opened since late last year, first quarter performance in 2022 was stellar, with RevPAR surpassing 2019 for the second quarter in a row. As a company, we continue to focus on our guest experience, and continue to innovate and meet their evolving needs.

What is the future of hospitality market in the continent; and what need to be done to accelerate a brighter prospect by both the public and the private operators?

The future of hospitality on the continent is linked to the economic future, and to a larger extent, the opportunities for growth on the continent. There is opportunity for governments in this region to create opportunities for private investors to partake in tourism development, whether through public private partnerships, the outright sale of assets, designating tourism zones and, of course, putting security as a priority.

The private sector will naturally be attracted to opportunities when an enabling environment is created. Also, a critical challenge that can be solved by government policy and private sector cooperation is the travel connectivity in the region, and the African continent in general.

The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) initiative is a great start, and there needs to be more policy and action to support the movement of people and trade across the region. Once the infrastructure is available, there will be increased movement of people across the region for business, leisure, meetings, etc., which will mean increased demand for hospitality and other ancillary services.

There is also opportunity to increase capacity in training institutions for people who want to work in the hospitality industry. The supply of hotels, restaurants and other hospitality establishments will continue to grow in Nigeria, which will lead to opportunities for existing workforce in the industry, as well as for those who have an interest in joining. So, training will continue to be a key factor for the industry. It is also an effective way of carrying along significant portions of our population in education, job training and employment opportunities.

