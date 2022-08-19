Arts & Entertainments

Damian releases This Is How It Ends, a movie on domestic violence against men

Rarely is domestic violence against men given the limelight. This silent societal menace is being highlighted in a movie produced by Nollywood actor, Stephen Damian. ‘This Is How It Ends’ is a movie whose subject matter revolves around domestic violence in marriages. The movie focuses majorly on domestic violence against men and showcases the importance of speaking up and seeking help despite societal and cultural expectations and stereotypes that forces a man to “man up” and act strong even when they are breaking down emotionally. The movie is full of drama and intrigue. Speaking on the theme of the movie, the producer, Stephen Damian said: “It’s is a subject that nobody wants to talk about. Most abused men are ashamed to speak out. In the end, we all become victims to our bad decisions.” Stephen Damian, who has established himself as one of the promising top actors in Nollywood, added that fans should expect authenticity in the storyline of the drama including a different kind of Stephen. Wr i t t e n by Anyanwu Sandra Adora and directed by Simon Peacemaker, the Nollywood flick features Stephen Damian, Chy Nwakama, Kalu Ikeagwu, Segun Arinze, Ben Touitou, Joseph Momodu, Jennifer Eliogu. The movie is powered by 926company.

 

