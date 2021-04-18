Damian Wan: From security guard to rising music star

Patrick Damian Wan is the new kid on the block in the Nigerian entertainment scene.

The Political Science graduate from University of Ibadan who hails from Abia State, disclosed that his love for music took root while he was in the university and his exploits on campus earned him accolades that has prepared him for his journey into the music world.

Signed under X-WaveTunes Entertainment label, Damian Wan as he is popularly called already has a single he released recently titled ‘Kpakam’.

“As a student I recorded some songs that brought me into limelight on campus and people came around telling me to pursue my dream that I have bright prospects of making it big as a musician,” he said. Damian Wan further disclosed that his genre of music is Afro Pop but at times he finds himself sliding into other genres of music.

“I am an afro pop artiste who draws inspiration from my environment when I decide to churn out a new hit. I am influenced by the likes of Tuface and Oritefemi and want to do great things to better the achievements they have recorded he mused.”

His journey towards actualizing his dream didn’t just come in quick succession. He had to go through a lot before luck smiled his way and brought him in connection with his record label.

“I couldn’t get a job soon after I finished my Youth Service, so I had to settle for a security job with Halogen Security where I worked as a guard till luck came my way.

“It was in the course of my job as a guard that someone who saw me introduced me to the label owner of X-WaveTunes Entertainment,” he said I must say that ever since I came on board the label it has been a magical experience for me and I bless God for turning the table of life for me.

Speaking on the track Kpakam Damian revealed that Nigerians should look out for his new song titled Kpakam from his record Label and it’s going to be hot. “Kpakam is just a vibe which gives the song a direction it’s also a song which is used to express good feelings between two souls.

It is that kind of song one will love to have playing in your car and at clubs and parties

