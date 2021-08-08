Damishi Sango congratulates Team Nigeria, Minister

Former Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Damishi Sango, has congratulated Team Nigeria and the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, on Nigeria’s performance at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Sango described Team Nigeria’s performance as outstanding and special.

“I want to congratulate all Nigerians, the Minister Mr. Sunday Dare and Team Nigeria for this outstanding and special performance at Tokyo 2020 Olympics. All Nigerians must celebrate this performance because this is our best performance since 2000 and everyone should be proud of the Team.

The Minister should hold his head high for this achievement. Winning a silver and bronze is not an easy task despite all the challenges faced by the Team.

I must commend the Minister for what he has done and achieved, he and the Team should hold their heads high because they have made Nigeria proud.

We must all celebrate because winning medals at the Olympics is not an easy feat”

Meanwhile, The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has announced that it will take up and pay the medical bills of four track and field athletes two of whom competed for Nigeria at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics with injuries while the other two were injured during the Games.

The four athletes are Enoch Adegoke who stopped 40 metres into the 100m final due to a harmstring trouble and Ushoritse Itshekiri who also pulled his harmstring in the semifinal of the blue ribband event.

Sprint hurdler, Tobi Amusan, who placed fourth in the 100m hurdles came with an injury as well Chukwuebuka Enekwechi who made history as the first Nigerian, man or woman to compete in the final of the event at the Olympics.

