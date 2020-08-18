News

Dan Fodio descendants condole with Tambuwal over monarch’s death

Umar Abdullahi SOKOTO The clan of Buhari family, who are also descendants of the Islamic re-awakening leader, Shehu Usman Danfodio, yesterday condoled with Governor Aminu Tambuwal, over the death of the District Head of Tambuwal, Alhaji Mainasara Sa’adu Dahiru.

 

The delegates, who were led by the Sarkin Kudun Sifawa, Alhaji Muhammadu Tambari, said that they were at the Government House, Sokoto, to condole with the governor and thank him for shouldering all the responsibilties for the late district head when he battled the sickness that resulted in his death.

 

He said the entire descendants of the Buhari family appreciated the gesture and prayed Allah to reward him abundantly.

Responding, Governor Aminu Tambuwal described the late monarch as humble, pious, humane and a man of an impeccable character.

 

Tambuwal further eulogised the late Mainasara, saying he was a highly devout Muslim as well as a beacon of hope and light, whose life and teachings served as great sources of inspiration and direction to many.

