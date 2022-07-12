Dana Air bags corporate sustainability award

Dana Air has bagged the Honorary Award for Corporate Sustenance at the 9th edition of the Aviation Workers’ Week and award night held recently at Shehu Musa Yar Adua Centre, Abuja. The award, which was presented to the airline by comrade Hector Nnadi, Presidentof- Council is powered by the Joint Consultative and Negotiating Council of the Ministry of Aviation in recognition of Dana Air’s Corporate Sustenance in the Aviation industry in Nigeria. Commenting on the award, the spokesperson of Dana Air, Kingsley Ezenwa, said Dana Air was proud to have been recognised as a strong pillar for its corporate sustainability in Nigeria’s aviation industry. ”This award is a testament to our commitment to the growth and sustainability of Nigeria’s aviation industry and we are always willing to support the government in any way possible to strengthen the industry. ”This is to our highly committed, passionate, and ever-supportive board, management team, staff, and loyal customers who have kept faith with us making Dana Air their first choice for their travels. “Dana Air will be 14 years in the industry in the coming months and we can only thank you all and wish ourselves more fruitful years to come. We appreciate the organisers of this award for recognizing our contributions towards the progress of the industry,” he noted. Dana Air is one of Nigeria’s leading airlines with a mixed fleet of nine aircraft and daily flights from Lagos to Abuja, Port Harcourt, Enugu and Owerri.

