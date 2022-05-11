Dana Air laments as aviation fuel scarcity looms

The looming aviation fuel scarcity has been attributed to the delay and flight cancellations across major airports. Dana Air in a statement by its Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Sukhjinder Mann, yesterday said the airlines are again witnessing the scarcity of Jet A1 fuel across the airports in Nigeria, which has in some cases, caused recent flight delays.

Nigerian flying public has been subjected to harrowing experiences of flight delays and cancellations as flights are no lon-ger operated on schedule; a situation that is getting out of hand. According to him, Our commitment to offering a convenient and reliable schedule has never been in doubt and has always been centred on setting new standards in customer experience and redefining air travel and this communication is to reassure you that we have the commitment of our fuel partners to service our requirements and that we will continue to offer you competitive fares for your business and leisure travels.”

He stated that the carrier’s determination to make Dana Air one of Nigeria’s most reliable and customer-friendly airlines remains sacrosanct with a commitment to maintaining our safety standards, operational efficiency, and schedule reliability.

