News Top Stories

Dana Air laments as aviation fuel scarcity looms

Posted on Author Wole Shadare Comment(0)

The looming aviation fuel scarcity has been attributed to the delay and flight cancellations across major airports. Dana Air in a statement by its Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Sukhjinder Mann, yesterday said the airlines are again witnessing the scarcity of Jet A1 fuel across the airports in Nigeria, which has in some cases, caused recent flight delays.

Nigerian flying public has been subjected to harrowing experiences of flight delays and cancellations as flights are no lon-ger operated on schedule; a situation that is getting out of hand. According to him, Our commitment to offering a convenient and reliable schedule has never been in doubt and has always been centred on setting new standards in customer experience and redefining air travel and this communication is to reassure you that we have the commitment of our fuel partners to service our requirements and that we will continue to offer you competitive fares for your business and leisure travels.”

He stated that the carrier’s determination to make Dana Air one of Nigeria’s most reliable and customer-friendly airlines remains sacrosanct with a commitment to maintaining our safety standards, operational efficiency, and schedule reliability.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

1 killed, 4 injured as BOGIS officials, youths clash

Posted on Author Ahmed Miringa

One person was said to have killed while four others injured in a clash between protesting youths and officials of the Borno State Geographic Information System (BOGIS) demolished a church in Maiduguri. Confirming the incident, an eye witnesses, Bitrus Joshua, said: “Late Ezekiel was shot at the chest by men of the civilian joint taskforce […]
News Top Stories

Budget 2021: FG targets N1.7trn from VAT

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

…raises expected stamp duty revenue to N500bn The Federal Government has said it hopes to fund part of its projected N12.6 trillion 2021 budget with an expected N1.7 trillion from Value Added Tax (VAT). This, the government said, would be achieved by bringing more people into the tax net with the effective implementation of the […]
News

World Bank approves $500m for Nigeria’s power sector

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The World Bank has approved a $500 million loan to improve access to electricity in Nigeria and expand the metered network of power distributors. The money will help distribution companies, “make necessary investments to rehabilitate networks, install electric meters for more accurate customer billing and to improve quality of service for those already connected to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica