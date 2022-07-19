Aviation

DANA Air makes emergency landing in Abuja

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A DANA Air Boeing 737 aircraft with 100 passengers on board on Tuesday made an emergency landing on approach at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The airline said the development was due to an indication in one of the airplane’s engines.

Disclosing the development in a statement, the airline’s spokesman, Kingsley Ezenwa, said all passengers in the aircraft with registration number 5N DNA were all safely evacuated after the pilot – in command briefed them on the incident.

The statement reads: “Our Abuja bound Boeing 737 aircraft with registration number (5N DNA) embarked on an emergency landing today 19th July, 2022, due to an indication on one of its engines.

“The pilot in command briefed the passengers on the incident and landed the aircraft safely at the Abuja International airport at about 2.52pm.

“All 100 passengers disembarked safely and the aircraft has been grounded for immediate attention by our team of engineers.

“The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) have also been briefed on the incident

“The airline apologised to all passengers onboard the flight and reassured them that Dana Air will continue to maintain its high safety standard.”

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

