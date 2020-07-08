COVID-19: Dana Air resumes Thursday

*Arik, Air Peace resume operations

Wole Shadare

Following the recent re-opening of the airports by the Federal Government, Dana Air has announced the resumption of its flight services on Thursday.

The airline will operate three daily flights from Lagos to Abuja and back while the date for the addition of Port Harcourt and Owerri will be announced later.

The Chief Operating Officer of Dana Air, Obi Mbanuzuo, while speaking on the preparedness of the airlines said: “Dana Air is ready to fly safely again from the 9th of July.”

The carrier said it has worked round the clock with the NCAA to achieve safe resumption of flights and are introducing other initiatives soon in line with the present realities and the need to minimize contacts at the airport.

His words: “We have disinfected all our aircraft, provided all our staff with the recommended Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), alcohol-based hand sanitizers have been made available at our check-in, boarding gates and onboard the aircraft for guests and we have an optimized cleaning protocol in place as recommended by the World Health Organisation, (WHO) and the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA). We have also created a boarding strategy which will give our passengers some sense of safety onboard our aircraft.

”We are distinctly positioned to reduce the impact of the concerns you might have, starting from proper maintenance schedule, pre-flight cleaning and boarding, to in-flight service and disembarkation — all aspects of our flights have been optimized for the safety and well-being of our guests.”

However, a number of airlines, including Arik Air and Air Peace, resumed flight operations on Wednesday with strict COVID-19 safety protocols observed.

Like this: Like Loading...