Dana Air to partner on The Walk For Love Africa Campaign

The organisers of The Walk For Love Africa Campaign has announced Dana Air as headline sponsor for the Nigeria leg of the pan-African campaign. The awareness campaign holds today across Africa some major cities According to Toni Ukachukwu, publisher/ CEO, Aviators Africa, Walk For Love Africa (WFLA) is a non-profit pan-African platform founded by his outfit.

It is an initiative that advocates for a sustainable Africa that loves itself enough by harnessing its potentials using travel and tourism as special purpose vehicles for socio-economic development and an intra-connected Africa. The mission of Walk For Love Africa, he said: ‘‘Is to create awareness and drum support by influencing policies that will help bring down barriers that limit a self-reliant Africa, thereby fostering love and unity amongst Africans.’’

The maiden campaign, he said will hold concurrently in 14 countries and 20 cities across Africa where all participants will walk through certain routes in solidarity towards achieving the key mission of the campaign, which is awareness. Ukachukwu disclosed that: ‘‘The platform was set up due to the challenges posed by the pandemic and in a bid to rebound travel and tourism by pushing for a connected and borderless Africa supporting the Single African Air Travel Market (SAATM) and African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) agenda. As headline sponsor, he said that Dana Air is giving out three complimentary return tickets on its routes to three participants.

