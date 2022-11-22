Business

Dana beats projected lifespan, celebrates 14 years

Despite the projected 10 years lifespan for many Nigerian airlines, quite a number of airlines in Nigeria have surpassed that threshold just as Dana Air has overcome the hoodoo that had put many of the country’s airlines down before they clock ten years.

The landscape is dotted with many airlines that have bitten the dust before they clock ten years.

Dana Air has continued to serve for 14 years and the reason the carrier is celebrating 14 years of existence despite many challenges it had gone through and which it overcame.

As part of marking its 14 years of existence, the carrier announced that it would be gifting free tickets onboard its flights for 30 days from November 10th, 2022.

Dana Air commenced scheduled flight operations on November 10th, 2008, with unrivaled on-time performance, and world-class in-flight service as its unique selling points and has steadily grown its fleet to about 9 aircraft with over 9 million pax flown in the last 14 years.

According to the Chief Operating Officer of Dana Air, Ememobong Ettete, “we want to first appreciate all our travel partners, loyal customers, vendors, and most importantly our staff for keeping faith with us and believing in the brand – Dana Air, without them, there is no us.”

”We are resilient, dogged, and passionate about what we know how to do best, which is flying safely, and this is just to reassure the flying public that we are back, better and improved.”

 

He noted: ”There is no better way to celebrate the last 14 years than to appreciate all those who have stood by us both in our smooth and challenging times and we shall be giving out free tickets onboard our flights for the next 30 days.”

”We remain eternally grateful to our staff for being loyal, professional, and very understanding in the course of our recent audit.

The successful completion of the audit is a huge blessing to the flying public as the generic fares are relatively low and stable now and we will offer superior options, competitive fares, and more capacity from now till the yuletide and beyond.”

 

