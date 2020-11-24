Dana begins flights to Enugu

One of Nigeria’s recognisable airlines, Dada Air has made good its promise as it began flight services to the Akanu Ibiam International Airport.

The management of the airline made up of its Accountable Manager, Mr. Obi Mbanuzuo and spokesman, Mr. Kingsley Ezenwa, were received by the Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi when they paid a courtesy call to him when they arrived coal city.

Ugwuanyi, while receiving the management team said: “We are happy to have a reputable airline like Dana Air in Enugu state.

“Enugu state is peaceful and our economy is growing really fast. With Dana air in Enugu, we now have the game changer. Enugu is a salaried state and our people will be returning home soon. We are sure to have very efficient service with competitive fares.”

Dana Air had recently announced plans to commence daily flights from Lagos to Enugu and Abuja from November 17, and increase the number of flights between Abuja and Owerri.

According to Mbanuzuo, Dana Air will operate daily flights from Lagos to Enugu and Abuja, while additional flights had been introduced between Abuja and Owerri.

He said: “The re-introduction of Enugu is part of our gradual and strategic route expansion drive and the frequent requests by our guests for us to return to Enugu and increase frequency between Abuja and Owerri to serve our teeming guests.

“The hospitable people of Enugu require an airline that can take them from point A to B conveniently, on schedule, with seamless value added services at very pocket-friendly fares. These are some of the options we are bringing to the good people of Enugu.”

