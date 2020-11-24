Business

Dana begins flights to Enugu

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

One of Nigeria’s recognisable airlines, Dada Air has made good its promise as it began flight services to the Akanu Ibiam International Airport.

The management of the airline made up of its Accountable Manager, Mr. Obi Mbanuzuo and spokesman, Mr. Kingsley Ezenwa, were received by the Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi when they paid a courtesy call to him when they arrived coal city.

Ugwuanyi, while receiving the management team said: “We are happy to have a reputable airline like Dana Air in Enugu state.

“Enugu state is peaceful and our economy is growing really fast. With Dana air in Enugu, we now have the game changer. Enugu is a salaried state and our people will be returning home soon. We are sure to have very efficient service with competitive fares.”

Dana Air had recently announced plans to commence daily flights from Lagos to Enugu and Abuja from November 17, and increase the number of flights between Abuja and Owerri.

According to Mbanuzuo, Dana Air will operate daily flights from Lagos to Enugu and Abuja, while additional flights had been introduced between Abuja and Owerri.

He said: “The re-introduction of Enugu is part of our gradual and strategic route expansion drive and the frequent requests by our guests for us to return to Enugu and increase frequency between Abuja and Owerri to serve our teeming guests.

 

“The hospitable people of Enugu require an airline that can take them from point A to B conveniently, on schedule, with seamless value added services at very pocket-friendly fares. These are some of the options we are bringing to the good people of Enugu.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Maritime piracy up 40% in Gulf of Guinea, says IMB

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Kidnappings rose by 40 per cent in the Gulf of Guinea in the first nine months of this year, and the region off West Africa’s coast now accounts for 95 per cent of global maritime kidnappings, the International Maritime Bureau (IMB) said. Eighty seafarers were taken in the Gulf of Guinea, a 2.3 million sq […]
Business

Touching Lives: Airtel wins Innovative CSR Leadership Award

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Airtel Nigeria has bagged the Marketing Edge Innovative CSR Leadership Award for its ‘Touching Lives’ initiative. Airtel Touching Lives is an inspiring corporate social responsibility initiative designed to offer practical relief, succour, hope, opportunities, and credible platforms to liberate and empower the underprivileged, disadvantaged and hard to reach persons in Nigeria. A statement by the […]
Business

FG targets non-oil exporters to boost FX as recession looms

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is trying to force non-oil exporters to process dollar proceeds through domestic lenders to increase dollar liquidity and support the ailing currency, a circular seen by Reuters showed.   The Central Bank said exporters who fail to remit dollar proceeds through the lenders will be denied access to official […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: