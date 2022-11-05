News

Dana resumes flight services 3 months after ban

More than three months after Dana Air was grounded for safety infractions, the airline has concluded plans to resume flight operations on November 9 after a successful conclusion of an audit by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) The resumption of flight services by the carrier brings to an end a rigorous audit by the NCAA to ensure that the airline operates safely and by the books. The airline in a statement said; ”We are pleased to announce that we will resume flight operations on November 9th, having successfully concluded an audit organised by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).”

The Accountable Manager/ Chief Operating Officer of Dana Air, Eme-mobong Ettete, explained that the audit for the carrier was a re-engineering and restructuring process and have successfully concluded the audit and an extensive one at that for the second time, and with a new management team fully in charge, they are now well positioned despite the current challenges and hostile economic environment and concentrating fully on strengthening their operations efficiently for sustainable growth while still offering safe, reliable and exciting flying experience to our loyal guests.’’

He further said; ”As a proudly Nigerian brand with Nigerians at the helm of affairs and with over 14 years of service to the Nigerian flying public, we remain eternally grateful to our customers, travel partners, clients, and vendors for keeping faith in us while the audit lasted and we would never take your loyalty and support for granted as it means a lot to us.

 

