Dana resumes flight services 3 months after safety ban

Wole Shadare

More than three months after Dana Air was grounded for safety infractions, the airline has concluded plans to resume flight operations on November 9, 2022 after a successful conclusion of an audit by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA)

The resumption of flight services by the carrier brings to an end a rigorous audit by the NCAA to ensure that the airline operates safely and by the books.

The airline in a statement said: ”We are pleased to announce that we will resume flight operations on November 9th, having successfully concluded an audit organised by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).”

 

