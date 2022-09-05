Dana works towards resumption, concludes safety mgt training

Dana Air said it has concluded aninternal Safety Management Systems (SMS) Training for top management staff and post holders as it inches towards a return to flight services.

According to the Accountable Manager, Ememobong Ettete, the training was observed by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

Ettete said: “The NCAA audit is also still ongoing and we have made a huge progress having upped the ante on all our processes and procedures, but the SMS training is a periodic training for staff to enhance their knowledge on safety both in the office and across all aspects of our operations.

“Also in attendance at this training observed by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) were some of our newly appointed post holders: Director of Safety and Quality, Director of Maintenance and Engineering, Director of Flight Operations, Chief Pilot and Safety Manager all of which we will announce to our customers, vendors, and partners very soon.”

The NCAA Director- General Capt. Musa Nuhu in July announced the suspension of Dana Airlines’ Air Transport Licence (ATL) and Air Operator Certificate (AOC) indefinitely. According to the regulations, the suspension was made pursuant to Section 35(2), 3(b), and (4) of the Civil Aviation Act, 2006 and Part 1.3.3.3(a) (1) of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig.CARs) 2015. Nuhu said: “The decision is the outcome of a financial and economic health audit carried out on the airline by the authority,

and the findings of an investigation conducted on the airline’s flight operations recently, which revealed that Dana Airlines is no longer in a position to meet its financial obligations and to conduct safe flight operations.

“The NCAA acknowledges the negative effect this preemptive decision will have on the airline’s passengers and the travelling public and seeks their understanding, as the safety of flight operations takes priority over all other considerations.” The carrier has consistently maintained that it was fully ready and committed to cooperatingwiththeaviation authority in the course of the audit.

