Business

Dana works towards resumption, concludes safety mgt training

Posted on Author Wole Shadare Comment(0)

Dana Air said it has concluded aninternal Safety Management Systems (SMS) Training for top management staff and post holders as it inches towards a return to flight services.

According to the Accountable Manager, Ememobong Ettete, the training was observed by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

Ettete said: “The NCAA audit is also still ongoing and we have made a huge progress having upped the ante on all our processes and procedures, but the SMS training is a periodic training for staff to enhance their knowledge on safety both in the office and across all aspects of our operations.

 

“Also in attendance at this training observed by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) were some of our newly appointed post holders: Director of Safety and Quality, Director of Maintenance and Engineering, Director of Flight Operations, Chief Pilot and Safety Manager all of which we will announce to our customers, vendors, and partners very soon.”

The NCAA Director- General Capt. Musa Nuhu in July announced the suspension of Dana Airlines’ Air Transport Licence (ATL) and Air Operator Certificate (AOC) indefinitely. According to the regulations, the suspension was made pursuant to Section 35(2), 3(b), and (4) of the Civil Aviation Act, 2006 and Part 1.3.3.3(a) (1) of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig.CARs) 2015. Nuhu said: “The decision is the outcome of a financial and economic health audit carried out on the airline by the authority,

 

and the findings of an investigation conducted on the airline’s flight operations recently, which revealed that Dana Airlines is no longer in a position to meet its financial obligations and to conduct safe flight operations.

“The NCAA acknowledges the negative effect this preemptive decision will have on the airline’s passengers and the travelling public and seeks their understanding, as the safety of flight operations takes priority over all other considerations.” The carrier has consistently maintained that it was fully ready and committed to cooperatingwiththeaviation authority in the course of the audit.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

New Horizons produce Africa’s MCCT for Abuja schools

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Two Nigerian schools, Great Height Academy and Start Rite Schools based in Abuja, have produced the first six teachers in Africa, who are now internationally Modern Classroom Certified Teachers (MCCT). The two schools benefitted from New Horizons’ scholarship for teachers on MCCT training and international certification, available to New Horizons partner schools in Nigeria and […]
Business

Nigeria spends N889bn to acquire security, crew boats

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

NEGLIGENCE Over 20,000 ships working in Nigerian oil and gas rely on Ghana and Equatorial Guinea for dry docking     O ver N889 billion ($2.22 billion) has been spent on crew boats, security vessels, diving support vessels and fast supply intervention vessels in Nigeria.     The amount is the 73 per cent of […]
Business

ANLCA to hold AGM, elect board of trustees

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

The Association of Nigeria Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA) executives have said that a new Board of Trustees (BoT) will be constituted on or before the end of December 2020. National President of the association, Hon Iju Tony Nwabunike who disclosed this rcently in Lagos said the new BoT members will be elected at the forthcoming […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica