 Dana works towards resumption, concludes safety mgt training

Dana Air says it has concluded its internal Safety Management Systems (SMS) Training for top management staff and post holders as it inches towards a return to flight services.

According to the Accountable Manager, Ememobong Ettete Sunday, the training was observed by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

Ettete said: “The NCAA audit is also still ongoing and we have made a huge progress having upped the ante on all our processes and procedures, but the SMS training is a periodic training for staff to enhance their knowledge on safety both in the office and across all aspects of our operations.

“Also in attendance at this training observed by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) were some of our newly appointed post holders: Director of Safety and Quality, Director of Maintenance and Engineering, Director of Flight Operations, Chief Pilot and Safety Manager all of which we will announce to our customers, vendors, and partners very soon.”

The NCAA Director-General Capt. Musa Nuhu in July announced the suspension of Dana Airlines’ Air Transport Licence (ATL) and Air Operator Certificate (AOC) indefinitely.

 

