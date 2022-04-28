News

Danagogo commiserates with Alabo Graham –Douglas’ family

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Dr. Tammy Wenike Danagogo has expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family of Alabo Tonye Graham-Douglas. Danagogo described the late Alabo Graham- Douglas as a celebrated elder statesman, who demonstrated strong concerns and commitment to Rivers State, the Ijaw nation and Nigeria. “My heart was filled with grief when I heard the news of his passing. He was a great man of many parts, whose experiences and actions have impacted Rivers State and Nigeria tremendously,” he said. Danagogo urged the family to stay strong as he prayed to the Almighty God to strengthen them.

 

Our Reporters

