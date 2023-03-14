Dana’s planes arrive from maintenance, introduces N45,000 flash sale

Dana Air has taken delivery of some of its aircraft from maintenance. The airline in a statement said it had received some of its aircraft from maintenance and will be introducing a flash sale of N45,000 for those who plan their trips early enough and book ahead on its website www.flydanaair.com “We are pleased to announce that we have taken delivery of some of our aircraft from maintenance. These aircraft have undergone proper maintenance in line with our strict safety standards, documentation, and certification to be released for our scheduled flights. “Also, for customers who prefer to plan their trips and book ahead, we have introduced a flash sale of N45,000 so our customers can start booking their Easter trips ahead by visiting our website www flydanaair.com today,” the airline said. “We would introduce additional flights as soon as we receive more of our aircraft from maintenance,” it added. Dana Air is one of Nigeria’s leading airlines with a varied fleet of 9 Boeing aircraft and daily flights from Lagos to Abuja, Port Harcourt, Owerri and Enugu.
