Business

Dana’s planes arrive from maintenance, introduces N45,000 flash sale

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Dana Air has taken delivery of some of its aircraft from maintenance. The airline in a statement said it had received some of its aircraft from maintenance and will be introducing a flash sale of N45,000 for those who plan their trips early enough and book ahead on its website www.flydanaair.com “We are pleased to announce that we have taken delivery of some of our aircraft from maintenance. These aircraft have undergone proper maintenance in line with our strict safety standards, documentation, and certification to be released for our scheduled flights. “Also, for customers who prefer to plan their trips and book ahead, we have introduced a flash sale of N45,000 so our customers can start booking their Easter trips ahead by visiting our website www flydanaair.com today,” the airline said. “We would introduce additional flights as soon as we receive more of our aircraft from maintenance,” it added. Dana Air is one of Nigeria’s leading airlines with a varied fleet of 9 Boeing aircraft and daily flights from Lagos to Abuja, Port Harcourt, Owerri and Enugu.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

CBN: Boosting agriculture as global food crisis looms

Posted on Author TONY CHKWUNYEM reports

The growing concern that climate changeinduced extreme weather events, such as heat waves and large storms, could have a devasting impact on global food production, plus supply chain disruptions occasioned by the Russia-Ukraine war, are further encouraging the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to intensify its interventions aimed at boosting agricultural productivity, writes TONY CHUKWUNYEM […]
Business

Ship owners complain over N55.2bn loss to foreign liners

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Ship owners under the umbrella of Ship Owners Association of Nigeria (SOAN) have said that the abuse of the Nigerian coastal and local content laws has led to annual loss of N55.2 billion ($120 million) to foreign shipping lines. It was learnt that between January and August 2020, 320 foreign tankers berthed at Lagos offshore […]
Business

FG reduces external backup on imports by $9.5bn

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

DANGER Businesses, which depend on importation of raw materials, are being threated     As part of its Economic Sustainability Plans (ESP), the Federal Government has cut external financing on imports by $9.5 billion (17.93 per cent) from $53 billion to $43.5 billion.   Also, the proposed export spending, which was $67.4 billion pre-COVID-19, has […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica