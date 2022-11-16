News

Danbatta: 5G auction, not to generate funds for FG

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo Comment(0)

The Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has said the motive behind auctioning of another two lots in the 3.5GHz Spectrum band for 5G network is not to generate revenue for the Federal Government.

He emphasised that the Commission is not under any obligation to generate revenue by all cost through the 5G auction. According to him, auctioning of the remaining available twolotsinthe3.5GHzSpectrum band is necessary for Nigeria to beatparwithothercountriesin thedeploymentof 5Gnetwork.

Dsmbatta said this while reacting to question at the Stakeholders’ Consultative Forum on the Draft Information Memorandum for the 3.5GHz Spectrum Auction organisedbythe Commission in Lagos yesterday. At the forum, telecoms operators, industry players and stakeholders were asked to review and make contributions for the amendment of the Draft Information Memorandum to guide the auction scheduled for December 19, 2022.

 

Our Reporters

