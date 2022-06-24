Danbatta: 5G deployment may face resistance in Nigeria

The Executive Vice Chairman of Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta, has identified some challenges in the deployment of 5G in Nigeria which may lead to resistance if not addressed. He noted that resistance also occurred in the countries adjudged to be technologically advanced, saying such initial resistance was fuelled largely by misconceptions arising from conspiracy theories.

Speaking at the 90th edition of the Telecom Consumer Parliament (TCP) in Lagos yesterday, the NCC boss said that despite all the potentials and the opportunities inherent in the technology as identified by the International Telecommunications Union (ITU), there were some challenges which need to be quickly addressed for the acceptability of the network by the consumers in the country. According to him, the ITU identified that 5G networks faced considerable challenges which include the requirements for more spectrum and vastly more spectrally efficient technologies, more than what the current 3G and 4G systems in Nigeria require.

He noted that there is a challenge ITU described as the intrinsic propagation characteristics of millimetre waves, which propagate over much shorter distances and will therefore significantly require a greater number of base stations with the implication that deployment of infrastructure will become more complex and will require radio equipment being mounted on diverse structures. Danbatta said: “Considerable work is required for implementing fiber services and ensuring availability of wireless backhaul solutions with sufficient capacity, such as microwave and satellite links, and potentially with high-altitude platform stations (HAPS) systems where they are deployed.

“There are other challenges, such as the need for skilled professionals with requisite knowledge of technology, fewer number of 5G-enabled devices, managing expenses involved in 5G network deployment as well as challenges with security and privacy concerns.

“We must not forget that across the globe, what happenedwasthatthedeployment of 5G technology was received with mixed reactions and in some isolated cases hostility even in countries adjudged to be technologically advanced. This initial resistance was fueled largely by misconceptions arising from conspiracy theories. It is a challenge that stakeholders must collaborate to address as Nigeria rolls out 5G Technology Services.

“The industry must then turn the challenges into opportunities rather than seeing them as obstacles, the issues that should militate against or slow down the deployment of 5G Technology are themselves opportunities that can potentially create new revenue streams or new subsectors in the industry.” However, Danbatta noted the opportunities in the technology such as: Enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB); Massive machine-type communications (mMTC); and Ultra-reliable and low-latency communications (URLLC). He said that since the approval of the 5G network by the Federal Government, the Commission has swung into action and brought all stakeholders on board. There have been interactions in this regard at different fora which include today’s 90th Edition of the Telecom Consumer Parliament (TCP), which is the Commission’s flagship stakeholder engagement forum.

The commission, according to him, is leveraging on the support of the Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy to implement the policy and we will continue to collaborate with stakeholders across sectors to ensure faster deployment of 5G services to further accelerate the growth of Nigeria’s broadband infrastructure. He said:;”The final letters of award have been issued to MTN and Mafab Communications, who emerged winners of the 3.5GHz spectrum auction conducted by the Commission on Monday, December 13, 2021. In line with the Information Memorandum, these licensees are expected to commence roll out of 5G services effective from August 24, 2022. “The successful completion of the processes leading to the issuance of the final letters is confirmation that the rollout of 5G Technology services in Nigeria is on course, and we are now confident that the year 2022 timeline will be met. “The goal of the commission is that Nigeria becomes one of the leading nations with 5G technology deployed in a manner that is beneficial to all stakeholders and contributes maximally to the Digital Economy Policy of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

