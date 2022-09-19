News

Danbatta applauds retiring NCC workers

Four retiring workers of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) have received encomiums from the Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (EVC/CEO), Prof. Umar Danbatta, for their dedication to duties.

 

Aliyu Ibrahim, Deputy Director/Head, Administration Department; Okechukwu Christian Aninweke, an Assistant Director/ Head, Risk Management; Patience Ante, Principal Manager, Lagos Zonal Of-fice (LZO); and Daniel Agbi, Deputy Manager, also of the LZO, reached the mandatory retirement age of 60.

Ibrahim, who spent 26 years of active service, at various times served in several departments, before being appointed Lagos Zonal Controller, Kano Zonal Controller; and Head, Consumer Protection and Advocacy before retiring as Head of Administration of the Commission, a position he held for more than four years.

 

