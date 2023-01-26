Business

Danbatta bags award for exemplary leadership in public service

The Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta has been honoured with Award of Exemplary Leadership in Public Service. The award was conferred on Danbatta at the 12th Anniversary Lecture and Award of Nigerian NewsDirect at the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos on Friday.

Danbatta, who was represented at the event by the Di-rector, Public Affairs, Reuben Muoka, said it was gratifying to have been considered worthy for the award in recognition of the initiatives deployed by the Commission in carrying out its statutory mandate. The EVC stated that the theme “Good Governance: Private and Public Sectors’ Roles in Raising Revenue, Growth and Positive Turnaround of Nigerian Economy” provides the veritable opportunity for all stakeholders to seek better ways of advancing the course of good governance both in public office and in the private sector of the Nigerian economy.

In giving concrete expression to the strategic vision of the Commission with respect to the theme of the programme, Danbatta said the Commission is ever determined to ensure collaboration with all stakeholders in the Nigerian communications industry and even beyond as it remains one of the surest ways of enabling a positive turnaround of the Nigerian economy. Danbatta thanked the organisers of the programme for the award and acknowledged that it was a call for more work to be done to push the frontiers of good governance that ensures national development and economic growth. While presenting the award, the Publisher and Editor- in-Chief of Nigerian New- Direct, Dr Samuel Ibiyemi, said Danbatta was eminently qualified and deserving of the prestigious recognition on the strength of the huge role he has played in the attainment and surpassing of Nigeria’s national broadband target of 30 per cent in 2018 and that he was currently among those leading the charge for the realisation of the new national broadband penetration target of 70 per cent by 2025.

 

