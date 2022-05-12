Business

Danbatta bags impactful leadership award

The Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta, has received “Leadership Excellence and Economic Impact Award.” The award was given by the African Leadership Organisation (ALO), publishers of The African Leadership Magazine. The conferment of the award occurred recently at the ALO’s annual Africa Legislative, Legal and Good Governance Conference, held at the Sheraton Hotel, Abuja, where ALO rallied stakeholders to its conference focused on “Policy, Justice and Global Cooperation for Building Back Better”.

The event was organised by ALO in collaboration with the National Bar Association (NBA) of the United States of America. According to the organisers, Danbatta was honoured based on his outstanding achievements as the Chief Telecom Regulator in Nigeria, especially over the past five years, during which the country’s telecom sector has shown spectacular landmarks.

The concrete, measurable signposts, according to ALO, include the successful auction of the 3.5 gigahertz (GHz) spectrum band marked for the deployment of the Fifth Generation (5G) networks and his uncommon regulatory strides in continually creating a level-playing field for investors especially to reflate telecom-induced growth of the economy in the post-pandemic era. Presenting the award to Danbatta, the Chairman, ALO, Dr. Ken Giami, emphasised that in keeping with ALO’s tradition of celebrating African excellence and achievement, it has continued to showcase the bright sides of the continent’s success stories by giving recognition to deserving individuals. Giami was emphatic that one of the individuals, whose efforts have been instrumental to the growth of the Nigerian economy is Prof. Danbatta. “Danbatta’s visionary contribution to the society is making our communities better place for all and his contribution continues to shape Africa’s socio-economic growth and development.

 

Our Reporters

