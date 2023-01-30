News

Danbatta bags Vanguard’s regulator of the Year Award

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo Comment(0)

The Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta, was at the weekend in Lagos, decorated with the 2022 Regulator of the Year Award at the Vanguard Personality of the Year Award. The award was conferred on Danbatta in recognition of the EVC’s effective regulatory achievements through cutting-edge initiatives, especially during his first five years in office. According to Vanguard Newspaper Limited, the organizers of the event, his initiatives strengthened the role of the telecommunications secoftor as a major contributor to the growth of Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) as well as telecoms investment inflows from $36 billion in 2015 to over $70 billion. Danbatta also spearheaded a campaign to improve Nigeria’s broadband penetration from the paltry five percent at the time of his appointment to about 30% in 2018. The EVC is currently among those leading the charge for the realisation of the new national broadband penetration target of 70 per cent by 2025 since his reappointment in office in 2020. While presenting the award, Chief Abiola Dosunmu, the Erelu Kuti IV of Lagos, said Danbatta was eminently qualified and deserving of the distinct recognition conferred upon him.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Osinbajo’s crashed plane: Pilots lack landing techniques – AIB

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

…warns airlines over doctoring CVR   The Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) has said that inappropriate landing techniques used and non-adherence to company procedures by pilots of a Caverton Helicopter chartered by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo led to the accident in Okene, Kogi State.   This is coming as the Commissioner of AIB, Akin Olateru, warned […]
News Top Stories

Osteoporosis patients should exercise regularly – Study

Posted on Author APPOLONIA ADEYEMI

Researchers in the United Kingdom have advised millions of people with osteoporosis to exercise regularly, aimed at boosting bone health while cutting the risk of falls and improving posture. These are the findings of a new study published in the ‘British Journal of Sports Medicine’. Osteoporosis is a health condition that weakens bones, making them […]
News

90% of intending police officers fail recruitment examinations – PSC

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu, Benin City

The Police Service Commission (PSC) on Friday in Benin City, Edo State, said over 90 percent of intending police officers do not score up to 30 per cent in the police recruitment examinations across the country. The Commissioner representing the Mass Media and the South-south Zone in the Police Service Commission(PSC), Austin Braimoh made the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica