Business

Danbatta congratulates Muoka, Ibietan on NIPR Fellowship

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo

The Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta, has hailed the conferment of the Fellowship of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (fnipr) on two management staff members of the Commission. He described it as meritorious and a testimony to the Commission’s promotion of professionalism and excellence in its scheme of management.

The NCC EVC’s assertion followed the recent investiture and induction of Director of Public Affairs, Mr. Reuben Muoka, and Head, Media Relations in the Public Affairs Department of the Commission, Dr. Omoniyi Ibietan, as Fellows of the Chartered Institute during its AGM and Conference at the International Conference Centre in Abuja. Danbatta, in congratulating the duo, said the Commission is proud to have produced the two individuals who have been considered worthy of elevation to the fellowship cadre of the prestigious institution like the NIPR, and that their emergence resonates with two of the Commission’s core values; Excellence and Professionalism; which the Commission coincidentally shares with the NIPR.

The NCC boss, a professor of electrical and electronics engineering, with many Fellowships like: Nigerian Society of Engineers, Nigerian Academy of Engineering, Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineering, and Renewable and Alternative Energy Society of Nigeria, expressed delight at the level of performance of the Commission’s staff in their different areas of professional calling.

 

