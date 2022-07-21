Danbatta elected into Council of Nigerian Academy of Engineering

Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta, has been elected to the Governing Council of the Nigerian Academy of Engineering (NAE), a step which signposts his outstanding role in the development of engineering profession in the country.

The Council of NAE is the highest decision-making body of the Academy that overseesthecountry’shighest professionalbodiesinscience, technology and engineering. Notice of the election, according to a statement issued by Director, Public Affairs, Mr. Reuben Muoka, was conveyed by Honorary Secretary of the Academy, Engr. Christy Adelowo, indicated that Danbatta, and other council members will serve for two years. Danbatta, a professor of telecommunications engineering with several decades of experience in academia and professional practice, was inducted Fellow of NAE on June 21, 2018, during its Annual Lecture and Investiture of 10th President of the Academy.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...