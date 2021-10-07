Business

Danbatta: FG’s ICT policies intend to alleviate poverty

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro Comment(0)

The Executive Vice-Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta, has said that the two Federal Government policies recently launched will help government to lift many Nigerians out of poverty. According to him, the Nigeria Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) 2020- 2030 and the Nigerian National Broadband Plan 2020-2025 are to further the achievement of the promise of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in ten years, among others. Speaking at the 2021 International Conference and Exhibition of the Nigerian Institute of ICT Engineers (NIICTE), a division of the Nigerian Institute of Engineers (NSE), Danbatta said government had recognised the tremendous economic growth opportunities afforded by the deployment of broadband technologies, hence, it has demonstrated its poise to play actively in the digital economy by rigorously formu-lating two key policy instruments that drive its digital economy agenda.

While noting that President Muhammadu Buhari had launched the two policies in November 2019 and March 2020 respectively, he said the president had also expanded the mandate of the Ministry of Communications to address the development of the Nigerian Digital Economy in line with the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) with a focus on accelerating growth and social inclusion by re-designating the ministry to include Digital Economy.

“It may interest you to know that we at NCC have made some of our efforts to boost the Nigerian Digital Economy through the overwhelming support received always from our minister, Prof. Isa Pantami,” Danbatta said. According to him, through its previous 8-point agenda and now 5-point agenda, which aligns with the Digital Economy objects of the Federal Government, the Commission has recorded several achievements, which include the creation of a full-fledged department of Digital Economy with mandate, among others, to ensure that the programmes and targets set in the NNBP 2020-2025 and NDEPS 2020–2030 are rigorously pursued, tracked and attained; licensing of infrastructure companies (INFRACO) to deploy fiber on an open-access basis in six geopolitical zones of the country and Lagos, among others. Speaking at the conference on the role of ICT professionals in government’s digital economy policies, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, said the Digital Economy was a core driver of innovation and economic growth.

“However, no nation can build a Digital Economy without a constant pool of highly qualified creative talent, as the digital economy is knowledge-based and is characterized by dependence on highly-skilled, and technology- inclined citizens. “ICT Engineering skills is a crucial component for the development of the complex systems that enable and support the Digital Economy. “Professional ICT engineering input is required at many different levels, and in a multitude of ways, to crystallise the vision, strategy, and delivery of a robust national digital economy. As such, there is an important link between ICT engineering capacity and the economic development of any nation,” he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

NSE: Sell pressure dominates market activities

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Investors lose N167bn The equities market, yesterday, closed lower to extend downturn as bears maintained their grip following the sell- off that was witnessed on most blue chip firms’ shares. The market breadth closed negative, recording 25 gainers against 21 losers. The All-Share Index dipped 319.08 basis points or 0.8 cent to close at 39,114.73 […]
Business

CBN names Nwanisobi, 7 others departmental directors

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has confirmed the appointment of Mr. Osita Nwanisobi as Director, Corporate Communications Department, with effect from August 25, 2021. Nwanisobi had acted in acting capacity since October 2020, when his predecessor, Isaac Okorafor retired from service. Also appointed Directors are Mrs. Elizabeth Omolara Fasoranti, who steps in as the […]
Business

G20 to extend debt relief for poor countries by 6 months

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The G20 Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI), which allows poor countries to suspend payments on official bilateral debt owed to G20 creditors until the end of the year, was extended by a further six months. The announcement came following a virtual meeting of Finance ministers and central bank governors from the G20 major economies on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica