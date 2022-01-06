Danbatta: How NCC is addressing infrastructure deficit in telecoms

The Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (EVC/CEO) of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Professor Umar Danbatta, has said that there is a holistic, strategic plan being conscientiously implemented to address the infrastructure deficit in the telecommunications sector to bridge the digital divide, which had undermined Nigeria’s march to a robust digital economy.

This is even as he declared that telecoms infrastructure deployment across rural communities in Nigeria is at the heart of every effort of government towards ensuring the socio-economic development of Nigeria. Danbatta spoke recently these in Abuja that the vision of the Federal Government as enunciated in the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP), National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (2020- 2030) and the National Broadband Plan (2020-2025) is being vigorously implemented.

Explaining the connection between these policies and NCC’s operations, Danbatta stated that the NCC’s Strategic Management Plan (SMP) 2020-2024, streamlined in the Commission’s Strategic Vision Plan (2021-2025) to enhance operational and regulatory efficiency, is aligned with the Federal Government’s vision for an all-inclusive digital economy. Accordingly, to improve Nigeria’s broadband infrastruc-ture, Danbatta reiterated that NCC has divided Nigeria into seven (7) Zones, consisting of the existing six constitutional geopolitical divisions, and Lagos constituting the seventh, considering the importance of Lagos as a strategic commercial and technological hub within the structure of Nigeria’s telecom ecosystem. NCC has proceeded to licence companies for each of the seven zones, to deploy broadband infrastructure that will ensure speed of up to 25 megabits per second in the rural areas.

Each of the 774 Local Government Areas of Nigeria will have an initial access point of at least 10 megabits per second. To demonstrate NCC’s readiness to race at the same tempo with the Federal Government as articulated in the policy documents, Danbatta stated that the licensed companies, otherwise known as Infrastructure Companies (Infracos), have been directed to move to site to cascade broadband infrastructure to the hinterland. The EVC affirmed that there is a timeframe for the implementation of these projects, including the building of specialised technology centres in the rural areas to enable stakeholders to harness the huge benefits of ICT.

The NCC CEO stated that the Commission is waiting to see the Infracos demonstrate a creditable level of deployment in the cities and also discharge the burden of proof of the existence of access points in LGAs in the next five months. Otherwise, he stressed that the Commission may have “to take firm regulatory decisions” in the interest of the Nigerian people and start-ups, who have been waiting for the deployment of rural tech solutions to make contributions to the growth of the economy by exploring derivable benefits that accrue from a digitised economy. Danbatta said one of the benefits of the digital economy that NCC has collaborated with stakeholders to bring to fruition, is in the area of digital inclusion, where NCC has been collaborating with stakeholders, including the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to ensure the target of 80 percent digital inclusion is achieved within the timeframe.

He said NCC would continue to collaborate with relevant stakeholders to enhance innovation, competition, and participation in governance by the citizenry, which is one of the hallmarks of digital culture. Besides the licensing and direction given to the Infracos, Prof. Danbatta outlined NCC’s interventions to accelerate the bridging of the digital divide to include: construction of 250 kilometres of Backbone Transmission infrastructure (BTRAIN); 72 Rural Broadband Initiative (RUBI) projects; 1,334 School Knowledge Centres (SKCs); 192 Community Resource Centres (CRCs); Development and deployment of 218 of Local Content for ELearning; 74 Information Resource Centres (E-Library); Clusters of Access Gaps Reduced from 217 to 112; Digitally Excluded Nigerians reduced from 40 million to 15 million.

