Danbatta inaugurates evaluation committee for 2020 research proposals

The Executive Vice- Chairman (EVC) and Chief Executive of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, has inaugurated a 15- man evaluation committee for the assessment of the 2020 telecommunications- based research from academics in the Nigerian tertiary institutions. According to a statement signed by the commission’s Director of Public Affairs, Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, the committee, chaired by Prof. Mu’azu Bashir, a professor of Computer and Control Engineering and head of Computer Engineering Department at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, was inaugurated at the commission’s head office in Abuja. Speaking during the inauguration, Danbatta said the initiative spoke of the commission’s commitment towards encouraging the development of indigenous innovative solutions that impacted not only the telecom industry/ICT sector positively, but also the nation as a whole.

“We want to continuously support research projects that can lead to the development of new products and services in the industry as the key enabler of the nation’s digital economy. We are all aware of the appreciable contributions of the Nigerian telecommunication sector to the growth of our gross domestic product (GDP) over the years, which peaked at 14.53 per cent in the second quarter of 2020,” he said.

Danbatta said that the commission understood that funding research and development (R&D) was fundamental to ensuring that the needs of consumers were properly anticipated and met while enabling sustainable economic growth, adding that digital economy- based research innovations project underlined the importance of funding research and development. According to the executive vice-chairman, for the year 2020, the request for proposals was tailored to provide innovations and solve challenges in five emerging areas of technology.

These included innovative clean energy technology; 5G deployment in Nigeria; Internet of Things (IoT), low power Wide Area Network (WAN) technology; advanced methods of Quality of Service (QoS) and Quality of Experience (QoE) management and test mechanism as well as monitoring and localisation of drones.

