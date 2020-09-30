News

Danbatta inaugurates evaluation committee for 2020 research proposals

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro Comment(0)

The Executive Vice- Chairman (EVC) and Chief Executive of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, has inaugurated a 15- man evaluation committee for the assessment of the 2020 telecommunications- based research from academics in the Nigerian tertiary institutions. According to a statement signed by the commission’s Director of Public Affairs, Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, the committee, chaired by Prof. Mu’azu Bashir, a professor of Computer and Control Engineering and head of Computer Engineering Department at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, was inaugurated at the commission’s head office in Abuja. Speaking during the inauguration, Danbatta said the initiative spoke of the commission’s commitment towards encouraging the development of indigenous innovative solutions that impacted not only the telecom industry/ICT sector positively, but also the nation as a whole.

“We want to continuously support research projects that can lead to the development of new products and services in the industry as the key enabler of the nation’s digital economy. We are all aware of the appreciable contributions of the Nigerian telecommunication sector to the growth of our gross domestic product (GDP) over the years, which peaked at 14.53 per cent in the second quarter of 2020,” he said.

Danbatta said that the commission understood that funding research and development (R&D) was fundamental to ensuring that the needs of consumers were properly anticipated and met while enabling sustainable economic growth, adding that digital economy- based research innovations project underlined the importance of funding research and development. According to the executive vice-chairman, for the year 2020, the request for proposals was tailored to provide innovations and solve challenges in five emerging areas of technology.

These included innovative clean energy technology; 5G deployment in Nigeria; Internet of Things (IoT), low power Wide Area Network (WAN) technology; advanced methods of Quality of Service (QoS) and Quality of Experience (QoE) management and test mechanism as well as monitoring and localisation of drones.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles

arewa consultative forum acf
News Top Stories

2023: We’ll support whoever has North’s interest –ACF

Posted on Author Baba Negedu and Musa Pam

Apex Northern socio- cultural organisation, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), has declared that the forum cannot decide for political parties where their presidential candidates should come from ahead of the 2023 general elections.   The organisation said it would only evaluate the candidates presented by political parties and decide which one to support based on […]
News Top Stories

Covid-19: Lagos limits students per class to 20

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla and Caleb Onwe

Schools not inspected mustn’t open -FCTA   Lagos State government yesterday directed schools to limit the number of students to 20 per class.   Also, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) Education Secretariat yesterday said that all schools not inspected and approved by its Department of Quality Assurance would not be allowed to open in […]
News Top Stories

Akeredolu to Oke: Asking me to step down is laughable

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Akure

•As Ajayi tells gov he has 21 days to hand over to him     T he Ondo State government has described as ludicrous recent claims by one of the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial aspirants, Chief Olusola Oke (SAN), that he made overtures to Governor Rotimi Akerodolu to step down for him ahead of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: