Danbatta is Moneyreport’s ‘Man of the year’

The Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Professor Umar Garba Danbatta , is MONEYReport Magazine’s ‘MAN OF THE YEAR ‘(2020).

 

Making the announcement in Lagos over the weekend, the Publisher and Executive Editor of MONEYReport Magazine and Publications, Mr Nik Ogbulie, noted that Danbatta emerged winner after considerations by the Board of Editorial Advisors of the publication at the end of the 2020 economic development calendar in the country, where the leadership efforts and impacts of major operators in the Nigerian economy were x-rayed.

 

He noted that, “the erudite scholar has demonstrated outstanding and selfless sense of responsibility as a leader and a super transformer of the Nigerian communications industry, with commanding innovations that have optimized Nigeria’s verylongwalktotelecommunications efficiency; an effort that has also improved the effectiveness of telcos .

