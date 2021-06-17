Business

Danbatta rallies stakeholders for mass ICT adoption

…as Huawei donates ICT lab

The Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, has urged stakeholders in Nigeria to support the Commission in its noble quest to ensure ubiquitous adoption and use of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) to transform the nation’s economy.

This is just as the EVC pledged the commitment of NCC to continue to be in the vanguard of implementing the Federal Government’s policies aimed at digitalising the nation’s economy. Danbatta made the call at the weekend while commissioning “Prof Umar Garba Danbatta Computer Laboratory” donated by Huawei Technologies Company Nigeria Limited to Government Senior Secondary School (GSS), Danbatta, Kano State. The historic school is the alma mater of Prof. Danbatta,who, himself, has consistently implemented many philanthropic and people-oriented projects in his Danbatta community in addition to his strides in driving the development of ICT adoption and usage, via numerous initiatives as the country’s chief telecoms regulator. Danbatta expressed his gratitude to the company for choosing his alma mater for the important ICT project.

He noted that the facility would not only bring invaluable benefits to the students and teachers of the GSS in Danbatta but also impact other neighbouring schools. The schools will utilise the tech facility for preparing their pupils for the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and other educational purposes. He charged the students and others desirous of acquiring for upgrading their knowledge of ICT to avail themselves of the ample opportunity provided by the new facility within their domain. Restating NCC’s commitment toward digitising Nigeria’s economy, Prof. Danbatta said the commission would continue to be at the forefront of implementing the Federal Government’s policies aimed at achieving the goal. Speaking earlier, the Director, Public Relation of Huawei Nigeria, Lola Fafore, observed that the fullfledged computer laboratory donated to the school was equipped with free 4G internet service for 90 days as well as computer-based testing (CBT) training applications for JAMB installed in the computers for the benefit of the students. She said as part of the company’s contribution to Nigeria through corporate social responsibility, the firm would continue to promote digital inclusion, espe-cially through the provision of access to technology.

“As a company, Huawei looks forward to making more contributions to Nigeria by supporting the NCC in bridging the digital connectivity divide, training talents, building capacity, knowledge transfer, and supporting the process of achieving a fully digital economy,” she said. Also speaking at the occasion, the Chairman of Danbatta Charity Foundation (DCF), Alhaji Nasiru Danguda, commended the NCC for attracting major development projects to the community, thereby opening unprecedented windows of opportunity for the people.

