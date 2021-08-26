Business

Danbatta: Why Nigerians must embrace digital literacy

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro Comment(0)

The Executive Vice- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, has challenged actors in both public and private sectors to key into digital litercy programme across the country. The EVC made the call at the weekend while delivering the first annual lecture of the Bichi Emirate titled, “Digital Literacy as a Veritable Tool for Social and Economic Transformation,” in Bichi, Kano State. According to him, all Nigerians must embrace digital literacy as it provides the confidence required by individual citizens to utilise digital contents and tools, adding that it also helps citizens to effectively collaborate in creating digital content and becoming innovative problem-solvers within their socio-economic ecosystem.

The EVC pointed out that technological changes have now assumed an unprecedented dimension in pace, scope and depth of impact, emphasising that harnessing the progress is the surest path for Nigeria in her quest for economic diversification, especially the elevation of 100 million Nigerians out of poverty.

“The policy thrust of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration in this direction is encapsulated in three key policy documents, namely: Nigeria National Broadband Plan (NNBP) 2020-2025; the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) 2010-2030; and, the National Policy on Promotion of Indigenous Content in the Nigerian telecommunications sector, ” Danbatta noted.

He said one of the underlying goals of the three policies was the development of the Nigerian economy through digital technology enhancement and increased contribution of the telecom sector to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). In demonstration of its recognition of the importance of digital literacy, Danbatta said that the NCC has, over the years, implemented various programmes to support adoption and application of digital skills in Nigeria.

The programmes, according to him, not only provide the necessary digital tools, but also support the provision of digital infrastructure, training, connectivity and other incentives to facilitate the development of digital literacy skills.

Through its Projects Department and the Universal Services Provision Fund (USPF), Danbatta observed that the NCC had been providing interventions such as the School Knowledge Centres (SKC), Wireless Cloud and Base Transceiver Stations (BTS), among others, across the six geo-political zones of the country. Speaking specifically on NCC’s interventions in Bichi Emirate, Danbatta said of the eight local government areas that constituted the Emirate, the Commission had, through the USPF, identified about 1,900 square kilometers of land, populated by 462,222 individuals as unserved.

“In order to cover that gap,the Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) have installed 212 BTS of which 112 are Second Generation (2G)-compliant, 73 are Third Generation (3G) networks and 27 are Fourth Generation/ Long Term Evolution (4G/LTE) technology, with all providing broadband connectivity, which is the bedrock of digital literacy. “The USPF has also provided interventions to secondary schools, tertiary institutions and hospitals in the emirate via its SKC, Tertiary Institutions Knowledge Centre as well as E-health initiatives; a total of seven of such projects have, so far, been executed since 2015 on my assumption as the EVC,” he explained.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

NSE extends gain by N5bn

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Nigerian stocks yesterday sustained positive outlook for the second day as the overall performance measures, NSE ASI and market capitalisation, rose further by 0.03 per cent each. Market watchers attributed development to renewed confidence as bargain hunters continue to leverage undervalued stocks. Consequently, the All- Share Index rose by 8.41 basis points or 0.03 per […]

ngx NGX
Business

NGX halts downturn, gains N29bn

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Activities at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) closed positive, yesterday, reversing prior two days of negative sentiments following gains recorded by blue chip stocks. The key market performance measures, the NGX All Share Index and market capitalisation, rose by 0.14 per cent as market sentiments returned to gaining streaks following investors’ renewed optimism in undervalued […]
Business

NSE advances with N214bn gain

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

The bulls yesterday maintained grip on market activities following gains recorded by blue chip stocks. The key market performance measures, the NSE All Share Index, rose by 1.03 per cent as market sentiments extended gaining streaks following investors’ sustained positive sentiment on some stocks. Consequently, the All-Share Index gained 402.14 basis points or 1.03 per […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica