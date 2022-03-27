Business

Dance contests shift to crews on Glo battle of the year Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Following the captivating episodes of Afro dance battles last week, the Glo sponsored reality dance TV show, Glo Battle of the Year Nigeria, will from this weekend move into its last lap with Episode 8.

 

The episode which showcases the coolest leg of the competition- ‘Dance Crew’ contests, will air on Saturday from 8pm on the mobile streaming app of Globacom, GloTV.

 

Indeed the first seven episodes featured amazing dance moves, loads of drama and many unforgettable moments including spellbinding live music performances by superstars Simi and Teni who thrilled the live audience with her hit songs.

 

The twists and turns have been unpredictable as even some of the fans’ favorites missed out on automatic qualifications to the finals.

The BBoy/ BGirl & Locking dance contests which were the first dance categories to be featured, had among its winners Bboy Whirlz, BBoy Valley, and BBoyLil Monster.

 

They will go up against the best dancers from the other regions in the finals scheduled for Lagos in April. These early contests were spiced up with commentary provided by BBoy, JC Jedor and Big Flo.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Nigeria’s rice deficit down by N358.2bn

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

Despite the claim by Federal Government that Nigeria has become Africa’s largest rice producer, the country is still in deficit of 1.56million tonnes valued at N358 billion ($778.2million). The shortfall is 30.95 per cent of the country’s domestic consumption estimated at 6.6 million tonnes. Findings by New Telegraph from Index Mundi, a global import and […]
Business

Analysts play down concerns on Nigeria’s external debt

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

As reactions continue to trail the recent release of official data on Nigeria’s public debt profile, analysts at United Capital Research have played down concerns about the country’s rising external debt. According to the Debt Management Office (DMO), Nigeria’s total public debt stock jumped year- on-year (y-o-y) by 15.64 per cent to N33.11 trillion as […]
Business

ITR: Addressing trade imbalance in telecoms sector

Posted on Author SAMSON AKINTARO

With the conclusion of a study on the costbased International Termination Rate (ITR), Nigeria’s telecoms regulator is set to ease the burden of the network operators in terms of obligations to foreign operators. Stakeholders said this would also help in balancing the trade between Nigerian operators and their foreign counterparts in payments for call termination. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica