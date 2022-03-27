Dance contests shift to crews on Glo battle of the year Nigeria

Following the captivating episodes of Afro dance battles last week, the Glo sponsored reality dance TV show, Glo Battle of the Year Nigeria, will from this weekend move into its last lap with Episode 8.

The episode which showcases the coolest leg of the competition- ‘Dance Crew’ contests, will air on Saturday from 8pm on the mobile streaming app of Globacom, GloTV.

Indeed the first seven episodes featured amazing dance moves, loads of drama and many unforgettable moments including spellbinding live music performances by superstars Simi and Teni who thrilled the live audience with her hit songs.

The twists and turns have been unpredictable as even some of the fans’ favorites missed out on automatic qualifications to the finals.

The BBoy/ BGirl & Locking dance contests which were the first dance categories to be featured, had among its winners Bboy Whirlz, BBoy Valley, and BBoyLil Monster.

They will go up against the best dancers from the other regions in the finals scheduled for Lagos in April. These early contests were spiced up with commentary provided by BBoy, JC Jedor and Big Flo.

