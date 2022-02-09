Dance has taught me to be focused, creative, disciplined – Oguntade

Latifat Adepeju Oguntade is a prolific, energetic dancer and storyteller who has worked with notable directors in different productions locally, nationally and internationally.

A member of the National Truope of Nigeria, she is also the Financial Secretary of the Guild of Nigerian Dance Practitioners (GONDP) National. Her passion for the theatre did not come as a surprise, as her journey as an artiste professionally started over two decades ago in her father’s group.

‘’My parents were practitioners and active members of the Association of Nigerian Theatre Arts Practitioners (ANTP), especially when my father was alive,’’ Oguntade who is the Dance Director of DanceAfrik House of Creative Arts, and Acting Coordinator of Surulere Artiste Forum, recalls in an interview with New Telegraph. ‘’’Aje ni iya mi’, a big hit in the Nigerian home video in the 90s, which was produced by Nek Video Links, was written and directed by my Dad, Hammed Adesola Oguntade, aka Hamlilo.

He actually had much more to his credit before his painful demise. He had a standing Troupe then named, ‘Hamlilo Productions’, which aside movies trained actors, dancers and singers for stage productions.

On one of our outings for Surulere ANTP artistes’ night, we met Mr. Babatunde Abideen, aka Ogede who then introduced Mr Segun Sunday Solomon who became our traditional dance coach to relieve my Dad. With the influence of our coach, we started working with Mr Abort Nwosu at NCAC Artiste Village, National Theatre, Lagos. I later joined Dugombas Dance Esemble while I was still under my Dad because it’s a family business.’’

The highly talented artist and drummer noted that from her experience, what sets her apart from other artistes of her generation is ‘’her knowledge of our indegenuous language, culture, tradition and holding firmly to what she has learnt from the grassroot with understanding and putting in place the original and traditional steps, patterns, footworks, styles and energy with action. Knowing the origin of each dance, the history and drums that accompany it, understanding the dynamics and uniqueness of our culture, the precision and carriage.

‘’So I showcase them in dances like ‘Yengben’, ‘Ponse’, ‘Obitun’, ‘Odudu’, ‘Otun’, ‘Bata’, ‘Dundun’, ‘Akiise’, ‘Ukwa’, ‘Agenesebo’ to mention but few.’’ She explained that each of these dances mentioned has different drums that accompany it, adding that she understands the drums very well and can interpret them perfectly because they all work together.

‘’In each of the dances mentioned above, the lead drummer instructs the dancer on what to do, the next movement, when to go down and so on. When I perform, you see the drums and hear the dance.’’ So, how did she learn to play the drums? You ask.

According to her, the urge to know more about other aspects of theatre, including how to play the drums, was what inspired her.

‘’As an artiste, you have to be versatile. I rehearse with my colleagues who are professional drummers and I gained more knowledge aside from drumming. I got to know more about our traditional drums like the set of Bata which are namely, Iya ilu, Ejin, Omele abo, and Omele ako, which is also called Omele Meta. Dundun set are, Iya ilu, Atele iya ilu, Omele, Asaju Omele, kerikeri, Gudugudu and sekere.

‘’I play other drums and instruments in our drums Esemble like Teun, Gbedu, molo, to mention but few. Having to play two to three drums at a go, I have featured in an all female Esemble times without number and also with male drummers.

This has taken me to international drums festival twice. On some of the major shows she has featured in, she said they include Nigerian Day China 2013, Nigeria Centenary 2014, International Drum Festival in Cairo, Egypt 2015, World Football Executive Summits 2017/2018, ‘Shadows of the Ancestors, 2021, Awo the musical 2021, and Dubai Worldexpo 2021.

‘’I was a costumier for Abuja Sport Festival 2018, Traditional Dance instructor for’ My Love for Art’ 2018, choreaography team AFRIMA, Accra Ghana (Africa is Gold) 2018, Team leader for The International Festival for Drums, and Traditional Arts Dialogue for peace Cairo Egypt 2018.

I was also Ijodee Arts artiste coordinator for Ogun State Africa Drum Festival 2019, Festival Secretary for Trufesta International Dance Festival 10th Edition 2019, to mention but few.’’

She enthused that she is ready to share that knowledge with her colleagues at home here in Nigeria and in the Diaspora. ‘’I’m always ready sir, If we do not pass the knowledge of our rich culture that has been preserved over the years, it will perish and we’ll be questioned by posterity.

Many of our youths cannot speak our languages fluently, our traditional steps are being diluted every now and then. I can’t wait for the platform to share the knowledge.’’

Oguntade, however, noted that it not been easy, in the industry today, adding that there are more of contemporary jobs and musicals than before which mostly do not accomodate the traditional dancers. “So, we have lesser jobs and opportunities. But the few I get to do, I do passionately and diligently.

I also channel my energy into training interested churches and schools, some for free and others for token just to keep going since dance is the only trade I’ve learnt all my life. Our economy is also affecting the dance sector but all I’ll say is God has been faithful.

So far, the art of dance has taught me to be focused, creative, and disciplined. It has improved my sensitivity, understanding, appreciation and consideration for others both for their similarities and differences,’’ the versatile artiste said.

