Dancedeal Training Foundation graduates 32

Dancedeal Training Foundation has graduated 32 students from its 2018 to 2021 set. The Foundation was founded in 2009 as a platform for young people who are interested in developing their dance talent. The Artistic Director of the centre, Obafunwa Abimbola, said that students undergone training for 24 months in dance, personal development and artistic classes.

“Today, we are awarding them the certificate of completion and we are wishing them a great career ahead. Normally, we do a show when they are passing out, but this year we decided to dine together and celebrate ourselves. We have never done a lunch before but we felt we should do it in a bonding manner. “We are graduating 32 across the three sets. So many of them started the journey together but only 32 are graduating,” he said, adding that it’s a thrilling experience to see the students make it to the end, they can grace any stage now. According to him, some of the graduating students from the foundation are in universities across the world. “Some of them are doing their masters in art, some are lecturers and some are top chorographers in this country.

These students are ready to fit into anywhere and keep giving their best. “We are changing the narrative about dance. Dance is a very discipline profession, dance instills discipline, and contrary to what people think, to be a professional dancer a lot of discipline is involved. Dance is a bit of martial art, Kung fu and taekwondo. The students were not just trained academically but cerebrally. They trained themselves to fit their body into new forms every day, which is painful, and subjecting themselves for that period of 24 months means they are heroes.” One of the graduants, Benedict Emmanuel, said: “Coming to Dancedeal was never part of my plan, but I had to quit my job to pursue my career in dancing and it has been amazing. The instructors became family members and I will love to tell my kids about this.

Coming to Dancedeal is one of the best decisions I ever made.” In her admonition to the graduands, Founder and Managing Director, Terra Kulture, Bolanle Austen- Peters, said: “It is a big deal to graduate from anything so, I don’t take it for granted because it’ privilege because of Nigeria of today where there is no certainty about anything. I say well done to the academy and the artistic director. She added: “In business, what makes you stand out is when you are different from the norms; you must always ask yourself what is missing and what you can bring to the table to be different. And anytime you do that, you will notice that your business will grow.”

