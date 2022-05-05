Dangerous Driving: Lebanese national crushes lady’s legs in Lagos

Taiwo Jimoh

Police in Lagos have arrested a Lebanese national for allegedly crushing the legs of a lady, Omotomi Akinsanya, at Sanusi Fafunwa Road in Victoria Island area of the state.

The Lebanese driver, identified as John Greg, was said to have drove against traffic, hitting Akinsanya and sped off, leaving the young lady in a pool of blood.

Confirming the incident, the Command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin said the suspect was immediately chased by passersby and motorists who arrested him and handed him over to the police.

Hundeyin said the suspect’s vehicle, a Toyota 4Runner, had been impounded while the Embassy of Lebanon in Nigeria had been informed.

The spokesperson, however, said Akinsanya was rushed to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital and was still receiving treatment as of press time.

Meanwhile, One Abiodun said a similar incident occurred on Monday at Adeola Odeku Street, also on Victoria Island, when a foreigner hit someone with his car, killing the victim on the spot.

He said the incident occurred around 11p.m, however, the suspect escaped from the scene leaving the victim.

