News

Dangote, 5 banks, telcos emerge most valuable Nigerian brands

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Dangote Industries Limited (DIL) has emerged the Most Valuable Brand in Nigeria for a record 5th year in a row at the outcome of the 2022 corporate brand evaluation, conducted by the leading brand and marketing research firm, TOP 50 BRANDS NIGERIA.

Dangote emerged top with an aggregate score of 83.7 Brand Strength Measurement (BSM) Index score. This is followed by MTN, Globacom and Access Bank in fourth place.

 

Others among the top 10 are Airtel Nigeria, Coca- Cola, Zenith Bank, GTCO, First Bank and UBA at fifth to tenth positions respectively.

The annual top brands evaluation report which is now like a report card, with which top corporate brands have an independent opinion about their brand performance, from the consumers’ points of view has also become a sort of ‘bragging’ right and a source of pride for the brands that made the top 50 league table, particularly, those that took the lead.

In a statement released after the public presentation, the rating firm said: “The annual top brand evaluation is a qualitative, non-financial estimation of value of top corporate brands in the country.

“A measure of consumers’ perceptions and how positive or otherwise towards a brand, and how this affects its overall strength, using the Brand Strength Measurement (BSM)index, a model that tests a brand’s ability to deliver on its promise to the consumers from the consumers’ points of view.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Moghalu: Nigeria’s public debt burden rising by N3.6trn annually

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Abuja

A former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof. Kingsley Moghalu, has raised the alarm over what he described as Federal Government’s “borrowing binge” which has added an average of over N3.6 trillion to Nigeria’s public debt burden annually in the last six years.   The banker and public finance expert has […]
News

PDP rejects plans to stifle social media

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described plans by the All Progressives Congress (APC) led Federal Government to regulate social media in the country as unconstitutional and anti-people. The party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the renewed frenzy to censor the social media was targeted at muzzling outspoken Nigerians, […]
News Top Stories

Drama as Bank of Agriculture fails to show evidences of purchase of 3 exotic jeeps

Posted on Author Chukwu David

There was a mild drama during the Senate Public Accounts Committee (SPAC) meeting, as the Managing Director of Bank of Agriculture, Alwan Hassan was unable to show evidence of purchase of two brand new Toyota Prado Jeeps and Ford Ranger Jeep for the purposes of monitoring Agric Mechanization programme. The Committee had summoned the Managing […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica