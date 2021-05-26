News

Dangote assures Tanzania of increased investment

Posted on Author Eniola Bambe Comment(0)

The President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, yesterday assured the new President of Tanzania; Samia Suhulu, that Dangote Group will increase its investment in the country and inform investors all over the world that Tanzania is now a place to invest. Dangote currently has invested about $770 million in Tanzania. He lauded the new President investors’ friendly policies since she assumed office and insisted that while the government’s role was to provide a conducive environment for investment, it was the role of the private sector to create jobs that would eventually lead to the growth and development of the nation.

Dangote said: “I congratulate her for the swift changes that she is making here in Tanzania and also to assure her that we will continue to invest in Tanzania to help create jobs, wealth and prosperity for the people of Tanzania. “I think she needs that support and we have reassured her that we will continue to establish here in Tanzania to support what she is doing.

She can only do policies; it is not the job of the government to create jobs. We will help her to invest and create jobs in Tanzania. “We are looking at other areas, maybe fertilizer and other investment opportunities here in Tanzania but you can be rest assured that with the discussion that we had with her, we will look for other opportunities to help her to make sure that this her vision and dream comes through.” Promising to be a talk to investors about the prospects in Tanzania, Dangote said; “I thinkthebusinessenvironment here has changed dramatically, I mean, things are opening up and I can assure you that not only here in Tanzania.”

Our Reporters

