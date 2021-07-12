Dangote Cement acquires 2,000 trucks for distribution of products

To address challenges related to the ease of distribution and availability of cement across the country, especially among its value-chain service providers, Dangote Cement Plc has rolled out over 2,000 trucks for distribution services.

With an investment of $150 million, the company took delivery of trucks, trailers, bulk tankers, tippers, cargo trucks and bulk cement tankers.

These assets would meet the expected increase in demand for transportation of cement to every part of the country and create employment of over 4,000 people in Nigeria.

Besides, Dangote Fertiliser, which recently made a grand entry into the market, has already taken delivery of 500 trucks from Dangote Sinotruk West Africa Limited (joint venture between Dangote Industries Limited and Sinotruk China) for the distribution of Urea to different States in Nigeria.

The newly acquired trucks are expected to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of Dangote Cement Logistics network of distribution nationwide, as the company plans to commission its new cement plant in Okpella Edo state in a few weeks.

“We have acquired the new trucks in line with our new expansion capacity in Obajana, Ibese, Gboko and the new cement plant at Okpella.

Like this: Like Loading...